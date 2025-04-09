Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Alberta Food Security Inc. ("AFS"), has committed to supporting the University Hospital Foundation ("The Foundation") through a formal cause marketing agreement and corporate membership to the Foundation's next generation philanthropy program, Igniters.

Through this initiative, AFS will donate $1,000 from the proceeds of every indoor farm grow module purchased by participating customers to support the Igniters program.

This commitment offers AFS indoor farming customers a unique opportunity to support both local food security and vital healthcare advancements. By purchasing an AFS grow module, these customers not only gain access to innovative indoor farming technology that can produce sustainable, locally grown produce, but also contribute to meaningful philanthropic efforts that advance healthcare solutions through the Foundation.

"The Igniters program is a powerful network of change-makers dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovation and philanthropy. Alberta Food Security Inc.'s commitment exemplifies how businesses can drive meaningful impact, aligning their values with transformative healthcare initiatives. We are grateful for their support and look forward to the positive outcomes this collaboration will create," said Sean Price, Chief Catalyst of Revenue Generation at the University Hospital Foundation.

"AFS deeply appreciates the vital role the University Hospital Foundation plays in our community. We see a clear alignment between our goals to grow fresh, healthy food and the Igniters program's role to enhance patient outcomes. Our commitment is a testament to our desire to make a lasting impact," said Joshua Lau, Vice President of AFS.

About the University Hospital Foundation and the Igniters Initiative

The University Hospital Foundation is an organization dedicated to a powerful, singular purpose: to continuously seek, inspire and support bold solutions to seemingly insurmountable challenges and ignite new discoveries in health. Responsible for raising and managing funds to advance patient care, research and healthcare education at the University of Alberta Hospital, the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute and the Kaye Edmonton Clinic, the Foundation strives to transform and redefine health in the Edmonton area, throughout Alberta, and around the world so that everyone can live a longer, healthier life. For more information visit GivetoUHF.ca

The Igniters brings together the next generation of passionate philanthropists and change makers - individuals with a desire to connect, learn and lead - and puts the power of health transformation into their hands. In exchange for their two-year commitment of $5,000 per year, the Igniters gain access to behind-the-scenes experiences at the University of Alberta Hospital, pivotal networking among like-minded philanthropists, and the chance to participate in the annual voting experience, where members will hear pitches from health professionals around a specific theme and decide how to allocate their donations.

About Alberta Food Security Inc.

Alberta Food Security Inc. (AFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of TrustBIX Inc., revolutionizes sustainable, local food production through innovative indoor farming, fostering job creation and community investment while minimizing resource use.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

