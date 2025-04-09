COMPLY Expands Investment in UK and EMEA Markets, Accelerating the Organisation's Global Growth Trajectory

UK/EMEA leadership and new London office, combined with expanded Solutions and Services to support regulated financial institutions in the UK and EMEA, underpinning the organisation's global expansion

LONDON, April 09, 2025 - COMPLY, the premier regulatory compliance software and solutions provider for global financial services firms, today announced it has expanded its investments in the UK and EMEA markets, advancing its OneCOMPLY vision to enable comprehensive regulatory compliance on a local and global scale. These investments reflect the growing demand the company is seeing globally for its solutions and underscore COMPLY's commitment to delivering technology and service offerings that support compliance teams in fostering a culture of compliance within their firms.

Key to this strategic advancement is the appointment of industry veteran Jacqueline Morcombe, who joined the organisation in late 2024 as the Senior Vice President for EMEA. Jacqueline leads the expanding UK and EMEA sales and account management teams out of COMPLY's new office at 70 Gracechurch Street, in the heart of the City of London. In celebration of its expansion, COMPLY will be hosting its inaugural COMPLY X Connect: Londonevent on 4 June at The Lanesborough. This event will bring together COMPLY clients and compliance professionals for an exclusive networking event. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from COMPLY leadership on the key investments the organisation continues to make to support global compliance teams.

"I am thrilled to lead the COMPLY team in the UK and EMEA at such a pivotal juncture," said Morcombe. "In my few short months here, I have witnessed the incredible talent, expertise, and client focus of the COMPLY team. As we continue to grow and expand our solutions and capabilities to more broadly support our clients and the market, I know this momentum will only continue to grow and evolve."

The UK and EMEA markets continue to face mounting pressure as regulators introduce new requirements and new means of analysing how effective compliance programmes are at meeting rules, regulations, and scrutiny, as demonstrated by the fines brought by the FCA in 2024, which amounted to £176,045,385total with highest fine reaching up to £30,000,000. Increasingly, the market has had to navigate the impact of technological advancements, specifically as regulators deploy new methods to review and assess compliance initiatives. As a result of this development, firms are looking to strategically incorporate technology, like AI, which optimises processes, enhances employee experiences, and drives a more structured and comprehensive culture of compliance.

"COMPLY's mission has remained consistent - to empower compliance professionals everywhere with the technology and consulting expertise they need to manage local and global compliance programmes," said Michael Stanton, CEO of COMPLY. "We are seeing significant demand in the UK and EMEA for compliance solutions that address the specific and often complex regulatory requirements financial services firms face. As we continue to invest in expanding our global capabilities, regulated financial institutions are increasingly embracing our solutions to meet both regional and firm-specific compliance mandates. These investments extend beyond software. At COMPLY, we are committed to partnering with firms large and small to deliver configurable, scalable technology solutions as well as expert, hands-on guidance to support our clients in building compliance programmes that address their challenges today and well into the future."

While COMPLY's industry-leading solutionsand services have long supported firms in their work to manage and mitigate risks and meet regulatory requirements associated with Code of Ethics, conflicts of interest, employee trades, and more, the organisation's recent investments and innovations provide compliance teams with a 360-degree view of compliance and risk, enabling a more comprehensive, scalable approach to compliance programme management.

To better support UK and EMEA-based firms, COMPLY has already expanded its global offerings to encompass:

The FCA-specific Compliance Calendar, which is populated with tasks and best practices to enable comprehensive compliance management with FCA policies throughout the year

Comprehensive SMCR management (https://www.comply.com/resource/comply-expands-uk-risk-management-capabilities-for-fca-regulated-firms-with-latest-senior-managers-and-certification-regime-smcr-and-risk-assessment-releases/) which enables firms to more effectively meet FCA requirements with tools and capabilities, including a Responsibilities Map, Person Directory, and Senior Management Functions documentation

The UK Risk Assessment (https://www.comply.com/resource/comply-expands-uk-risk-management-capabilities-for-fca-regulated-firms-with-latest-senior-managers-and-certification-regime-smcr-and-risk-assessment-releases/) module to assess risk and scope necessary changes



COMPLY's 2025 advancements include broad-scale investment in technology infrastructure, as well as key innovations across the platform as highlighted by:

The Real-Time Employee Risk Dashboard which will allow CCOs to instantly access comprehensive data on individual employees, including trade violations, certifications, conflicts of interest, and tagging for various risk indicators across departments

COMPLY's AI-Powered Intelligence which will revolutionise compliance with AI-driven automation, offering seamless data integration, real-time insights, and predictive analytics to proactively address compliance gaps and support employees

In addition to its technology solutions, COMPLY provides FCA, SEC, and other regulatory Compliance Consulting services to support ongoing and scalable growth for multi-national firms. Service expansion, led by COMPLY's new Chief Regulatory Services Officer, Jamila Mayfield, as well as COMPLY's UK Director, Compliance Advisory, Jessica Freckleton, support the organisation's approach to global compliance enablement, providing key resources for firms contending with shifting market dynamics and global regulatory pressures. Services include:

Compliance Health Checks

Compliance Monitoring Programme development and implementation

Annual compliance training for all staff

Mock Exams, audit services, and compliance programme reviews

Regulatory filings

Customised consulting services and support

COMPLY continues to expand its products and capabilities to support global firms with the leading compliance technology, services, and education.

About COMPLY

COMPLYempowers financial services firms to build strong, proactive compliance cultures that go beyond regulatory checklists - helping them reduce fines, protect their reputations, retain top talent, and drive business growth. As the leading provider of regulatory compliance technology and consulting expertise, COMPLY supports 5,600+ clients, including investment banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, and RIAs.

By delivering a 360-degree view of compliance across both firm and employee obligations and expert consulting - all from one partner - COMPLY empowers Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) and their teams with the tools and insights they need to manage risk holistically. With cutting-edge technology, expert advisory services, and a future-ready compliance platform, COMPLY enables firms to navigate complex regulations with confidence while maintaining long-term resilience, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

Learn more at www.comply.com.

