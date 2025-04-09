As the renewable energy sector rapidly evolves, battery energy storage systems (BESS) are emerging as a critical pillar for decarbonization. However, with capital constraints and rising market volatility, not all projects are equally viable. At ABO Energy, we're witnessing a shift in the investment landscape, where preparedness is the key to success. From ESS News LCOS - The true parameter of profitability As investors shift their focus from capital expenditure (CAPEX) to levelized cost of storage (LCOS)-the cost per MWh stored and discharged over a project's lifespan - LCOS has become a key ...

