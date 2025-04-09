Through a new partnership with Keio University Global Research Institute's Cyber Civilization Research Center (CCRC) Project Professor Satoru Tezuka, the Keio JRAMP Cloud is now available to enterprises and government contractors in Japan, providing a demo of the highest level of data protection and compliance.

The new proof of capability project between CyCloud and CCRC demonstrates the ability to deliver secure enterprise cloud services in Japan, which has seen a 35-fold increase in cyber attacks.

Tokyo, Japan and Chevy Chase, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - CyLogic, the security-first cloud, today announced a strategic partnership with Keio University Global Research Institute's Cyber Civilization Research Center (CCRC) Project Professor Satoru Tezuka. Through this partnership, CyLogic and CCRC have deployed a proof of capability, the Keio JRAMP Cloud. Through this program, CyLogic's flagship offering CyCloud will be available to CCRC for usage and testing.

"CyLogic and CCRC have joined forces to demonstrate to Japanese enterprises and government that the highest level of data security could be rapidly available in Japan, as demonstrated by the implementation of the Keio JRAMP Cloud," said Louis Mayberg, CEO of CyLogic. "We're proud to be working with the Project Professor Satoru Tezuka at CCRC. Together, we are ushering in a new era of data protection and control that was previously not available to businesses or government in Japan."

Japan has experienced a 35-fold increase in cyber attacks over the past decade. Like many other nations, it has struggled to evolve its cybersecurity and data privacy regulations to keep pace with the proliferation of attacks. The Japanese government is preparing to strengthen data security regulations to bolster its cyber defense capabilities. While Japan works on this new framework, security leaders and researchers are partnering with international cybersecurity experts to offer more secure ways for businesses to protect their most sensitive data.

Project Professor Satoru Tezuka of CCRC is a member of Japan's Data Strategy Task Force of the Digital Government Ministerial Conference and holds advisory positions on many other Japanese government committees related to cybersecurity and critical infrastructure. His research at CCRC focuses on various aspects of Digital Trust. The research will use the Keio JRAMP Cloud as a training and education platform, demonstrating the abilities of a FedRAMP High cloud for secure content collaboration and workflows with its partners. Usage will include enabling the safe sharing of sensitive information with colleagues, efficient management of research project documents, and ensuring that only authorized individuals can access critical data. Additionally, the partnership aims to leverage the Keio JRAMP Cloud to educate industry and government leaders about how the adoption of secure cloud architecture that incorporates FedRAMP High security controls can safeguard valuable data from unexpected events like natural disasters, human error, and cybersecurity threats, minimizing downtime and preventing permanent data loss.

"We chose to collaborate with CyLogic because of their unparalleled expertise with the U.S. FedRAMP process, which Japan urgently needs to emulate through a JRAMP program," said Project Professor Satoru Tezuka. "CyLogic's extensive experience providing cloud services and cloud security to large enterprises in Japan, along with their commitment to assisting both the commercial and government sectors in adopting stringent security controls and highly secure cloud services, makes them the ideal partner for our research initiatives in cybersecurity policy, governance, and adoption."

CyLogic was the first company to take VMware Cloud Foundation into the FedRAMP High-Ready process on its CyCloud platform (FedRAMP Package ID FR2108731521).

"The world today is in a constant state of cyber conflict, where businesses and government agencies must contend with persistent threats from adversaries targeting sensitive data for financial, political, or strategic gain. Organizations need modern, comprehensive solutions that are highly distributed to safeguard their most valuable asset," said Chris Grady, CTO at CyLogic. "With the launch of the Keio JRAMP Cloud proof of capability, Japanese enterprises and government contractors now have access to a validated sovereign cloud solution based on VMware Cloud Foundation and other validated technologies, designed to meet the highest levels of security and compliance. This capability represents a significant step forward in protecting Japan's essential national security infrastructure and supporting its cyber resilience."

Built to deliver VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) software, Dell hardware, and Equinix data centers, CyCloud combines the ease of use of a public cloud, the control of a private cloud, with the highest levels of security and compliance. With its simple, predictable pricing and cost structure, ease of use, and low latency, CyCloud is changing the concept of cloud from a destination to an operating model by offering Public cloud, Edge cloud, Private cloud, and industrial edge appliances solutions at the highest levels of security and compliance.





Chris Grady, CTO at CyLogic

To learn more about the Keio JRAMP Cloud in Japan, email JRAMP@cylogic.com.

About CyLogic

CyLogic builds, operates, and continuously monitors cloud offerings for enterprises and government contractors requiring the highest level of security, compliance, and control over sensitive data. CyLogic's unrivaled compliance and data security solutions protect digital assets whether they're in the cloud, on-premises, or on edge devices. CyLogic is the creator of CyCloud, the first FedRAMP High-Ready cloud solution for the commercial sector. Built on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) software, Dell hardware, and Equinix data centers, CyCloud combines the simplicity and scalability of a public cloud with the most rigorous cybersecurity requirements of a DoD-level private cloud. CyLogic's Cyber Platform delivers rapid security posture enhancement with top-tier data protection and resilience to small and medium organizations interested in storing, managing, and accessing data from a security-first perspective.

For more information, go to cylogic.com.

About Project Professor Satoru Tezuka at Keio University Global Research Institute, Cyber Civilization Research Center

The Satoru Tezuka conducts research in a wide range of fields related to Digital Trust, from PKI and identity federation, which are indispensable technologies in modern society, to anonymous authentication and identity escrow, which are the subject of future research, implementation, and social application. In addition, he conducts research on social aspects such as the proposal of new rules and protocols using these technologies, contributing to the construction of a safe and trustworthy society in which digital trust is widely rooted.



For more information, go to https://d-trust.sfc.wide.ad.jp/.

