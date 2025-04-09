Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd.: Quartz Commences Drilling at Prodigy High Grade Precious Metals Discovery on Its Maestro Property in British Columbia

Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) ("Quartz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce diamond drilling has commenced at the Prodigy gold and silver discovery located on its Maestro Property in central British Columbia. The Property is located 45 kilometers ("km") south of Smithers with year-round road access and nearby infrastructure including rail, hydroelectricity, and natural gas. Earlier results announced in 2024, from Quartz's initial two drill holes at Prodigy, included 102 meters grading 2.22 g/t gold ("Au") with 104 g/t silver ("Ag") and 36 meters of 5.73 g/t Au with 87 g/t Ag.

Drilling results from Maestro announced in 2024 succeeded in discovering a significant new and highly mineralized system at Prodigy. The initial focus of the current drill program is to follow up the discovery with additional delineation drilling aimed at expanding the known extent of the newly discovered mineralized system. The current phase of drilling commenced with one core rig and, subject to results, is expected to continue in multiple sequential phases of drilling during 2025. Assay results from the current phase of the program will be announced as soon as they are received and compiled.

"Quartz was built with a clear mission: to discover and transact high-value gold-silver-copper projects that are coveted by major operators," said Chairman Bob Dickinson. "With the recent closing of our $4.2 million private placement we now are fully funded and progressing forward on delineation drilling of the Prodigy discovery on our Maestro Project. Earlier results announced in 2024, from our initial two drill holes at Prodigy, surpassed our expectations. Those results included 102 meters grading 2.22 g/t Au with 104 g/t Ag and 36 meters of 5.73 g/t Au with 87 g/t Ag. Early observations suggest there are multiple overlapping gold, silver, molybdenum ("Mo") and copper ("Cu") mineralizing events that resulted in multiple deposit targets across the Maestro Property. Experienced management, strong funding support, surging metals prices, combined with our reduced risk discoveries that are ready for drill delineation, support Quartz's objective to achieve its goal." concluded Dickinson.

The Maestro Property completely covers the large Lone Pine molybdenum deposit and Quartz's targeted, and potentially related, large scale epithermal precious metals systems like Prodigy that occur up to several kilometers outboard of Lone Pine. Quartz's initial two Prodigy scout discovery holes (PR-23-01 and PR-23-02) announced in April 2024 combined with results from ten historical core holes drilled in the period 2007-2011 by a past operator (see Figure 1, Prodigy Drill Hole Plan Map) intersected a high-grade Au-Ag lode and also high grade Ag-Au veins, with both styles of mineralization hosted within an extensive epithermal Ag-Au system (see Table 1 and Table 2). The lode and veins along with the more bulk-style disseminated precious metals that have been intersected by the holes are all hosted within a large and earlier deposited Mo-Cu porphyry system. Together, these results represent the discovery of a substantial new Au-Ag system at Maestro with drill intersections indicating high potential for both bulk tonnage and high-grade mineralization, potentially related to the Lone Pine Mo-Cu porphyry deposit located on the Property approximately 1 km south of the Prodigy discovery.

Figure 1. Drill Plan Map of Quartz and Historical Holes at Prodigy Discovery.

TABLE 1 Quartz Discovery Drill Hole Results at Prodigy Drill Hole Incl. From

(m) To Int. 1,2 AgEQ 3(a) AuEQ 3(b) Ag Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) PR-23-02 81 186 105 24 0.29 9 0.06 0.06 0.015 228 282 54 64 0.86 16 0.59 0.04 0.016 324 675 351 103 1.33 36 0.78 0.05 0.029 incl. 423 639 216 153 1.97 57 1.17 0.07 0.033 and 537 639 102 270 3.49 104 2.22 0.09 0.029 incl. 537 549 12 752 8.01 586 1.23 0.61 0.06 incl. 603 639 36 471 6.69 87 5.73 0.05 0.013 PR-23-01 45 393 348 32 0.38 13 0.13 0.04 0.015 incl. 63 96 33 63 0.75 32 0.28 0.05 0.018 incl. 156 252 96 43 0.52 19 0.22 0.07 0.008 incl. 276 306 30 45 0.51 26 0.09 0.07 0.018

Table 1. Prodigy drill hole assay results from drill holes PR-23-02 and PR-23-01. See Figure 1 for reference plan.

TABLE 2 Historical Prodigy Drill Hole Results Drill Hole Incl. From

(m) To Int 1, 2

(m) AgEQ 3(a) AuEQ 3(b) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu Mo (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) BD-11-69 35.0 54.2 19.2 101 1.11 72 0.25 0.08 0.012 incl. 49.3 51.0 1.7 876 9.24 711 1.35 0.73 0.003 134.1 205.2 71.1 239 2.54 185 0.35 0.22 0.025 incl. 136.1 185.3 49.2 330 3.49 264 0.48 0.3 0.011 and 142.5 148.8 6.3 1752 18.18 1484 1.94 1.34 0.011 incl. 180.0 183.3 3.3 1082 11.09 921 0.6 1.17 0.007 BDQ-08-02 197.0 403.0 206.0 72 0.79 46 0.1 0.07 0.035 incl. 197.0 213.0 16.0 668 7.04 551 1.09 0.37 0.023 and 203.0 209.0 6.0 1616 16.98 1350 2.62 0.86 0.018 BDQ-08-03 9.0 352.7 343.7 38 0.46 13 0.13 0.06 0.03 incl. 9.0 167.0 158.0 49 0.56 25 0.11 0.08 0.022 incl. 67.0 167.0 100.0 60 0.68 35 0.16 0.07 0.021 and 67.0 117.0 50.0 82 0.93 50 0.22 0.1 0.019 and 79.0 101.0 22.0 142 1.57 95 0.34 0.19 0.016 BDQ-08-04 293.0 551.3 258.3 56 0.73 13 0.43 0.04 0.026 incl. 373.0 497.0 124.0 79 1.05 19 0.64 0.05 0.038 and 373.0 463.0 90.0 89 1.18 23 0.71 0.06 0.037

Table 2. Historical drill hole assay results at Prodigy drilled by a previous operator between 2007 and 2011. See Figure 1 for reference plan.

The Maestro Project is one of two key projects being developed by Quartz in British Columbia. The Maestro drill program follows initial scout drilling at the Company's Jake Project which succeeded in making a new porphyry copper-gold discovery and acquisition of an entire new B.C. porphyry copper-gold district surrounding the Jake Property (see Quartz news release dated January 14, 2025).

Footnotes to Tables 1 and 2.

Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals. All assay intervals represent length-weighted averages. Some figures may not sum exactly due to rounding. Metal equivalent calculations use prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb., Au US$1800/oz., Ag US$22/oz. and Mo US$15/lb and conceptual recoveries of: Cu 82%, Au 80%, Ag 80%, and Mo 82%. There has been no metallurgical testing on Prodigy mineralization. The equivalencies for each metal are calculated as follows: a) Silver equivalent (AgEQ g/t) = Ag g/t + (Au g/t * (Au recovery /100) * (Au $ per oz./ Ag $ per oz.)) + (Cu % * (Cu recovery /100) * (Cu $ per lb. * 22.0462) / (Ag $ per oz. / 31.10348)) + (Mo % * (Mo recovery /100) * (Mo $ per lb. * 22.0462) / (Ag $ per oz. / 31.10348)) b) Gold equivalent (AuEQ g/t) = Au g/t + (Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / 100) * (Ag $ per oz./ Au $ per oz.) + (Cu % * (Cu recovery / 100) * (Cu $ per lb. * 22.0462 /Au $ per oz. / 31.10348)) + (Mo % * (Mo recovery / 100) * (Mo $ per lb. * 22.0462 /Au $ per oz. / 31.10348))

About Quartz

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Quartz Mountain Resources (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) is a well- funded public company whose successful mine-finding management team is focused on discovering and transacting important-scale gold, silver and copper projects in British Columbia. The Company owns 100% of the Maestro high grade gold-silver project and 100% of the Jake porphyry copper-gold-silver project. Both projects are permitted by the British Columbia government for drilling activities with access to infrastructure and high potential for the development of substantial resources for significant future transactions.

Quartz is associated with Hunter Dickinson Inc. (HDI), a company with over 35 years of successfully discovering, developing and transacting mineral projects in Canada and internationally. Former HDI projects in British Columbia included Mount Milligan, Kemess South and Gibraltar -- all of which are porphyry-copper±gold deposits with current-producing or former-producing mines. Recently, Amarc Resources, an HDI associate, with funding from Freeport, announced the exciting discovery of the exceptionally high grade, AuRORA gold-copper-porphyry deposit also in British Columbia. Other well-known projects with HDI involvement include Sisson and Prosperity in Canada, Pebble and Florence in the United States, and Xietongmen in China.

Quartz is committed to the advancement of important-scale, critical and essential mining assets while following responsible mineral development principles, including a mandate to employ best-practice approaches in the engagement and involvement of local communities and meeting rigorous environmental standards.

About Maestro

The Maestro Project, located in central British Columbia, lies adjacent to Highway 16, 15 km north of Houston and 45 km south of Smithers, providing year-round road access to the project and nearby infrastructure including, rail, hydroelectricity, and natural gas. Covering 2,309 hectares, it has a rich exploration history dating back to 1914, primarily focusing on the Lone Pine Mo-Cu porphyry deposit and not the precious metals potential of the surrounding area (see Quartz news release March 19th, 2024, and NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, P&E Mining Consultants Inc., January 21st, 2011).

Since acquiring the property, Quartz has conducted comprehensive geochemical and geophysical surveys, including soil/silt sampling, induced polarization geophysics, airborne magnetic surveys, hyperspectral studies, detailed relogging of historical drill core and assaying for gold only, 976 pulp samples derived from historical assaying of numerous core holes located across the Maestro Property. Quartz'sfirst ever drill test, on its Maestro Property, a maiden two-hole drill program at the Prodigy Zone, discovered exciting high-grade Au-Ag lodes and Ag-Au veins which are both hosted within an extensive epithermal Au-Ag system. The Au lodes and Ag veins along with the more disseminated precious metals intersected by the drill holes are all hosted within a large and earlier deposited, Mo-Cu porphyry system. Quartz's second core hole, PR-23-02 intersected 102 m grading 2.22 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag, including 12 m grading 1.23 g/t Au and 586 g/t Ag and also 36 m of 5.73 g/t Au and 87 g/t Ag. These results indicate high potential for both bulk tonnage and underground high-grade gold and silver mineralization. Delineation type drilling of the new Prodigy discovery at Maestro, has commenced. It is expected that drilling at Prodigy will be consistently advanced in multiple stages during 2025. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions and at depth, promising significant further potential.

About Jake

Mineralization at Jake is situated within a prominent rusty coloured gossan measuring 3.5 km long by 1.5 km wide. The combination of extensive historical and recent exploration work has outlined a very expansive altered area at Jake hosting epithermal and porphyry-style sulphide disseminations and veinlets containing Cu-Au-Ag-Zn-Mo and Re. A series of modern surface exploration programs were first completed by Quartz to build on very compelling historical data on the Property developed by legendary porphyry copper explorers, including Kennco, Canadian Superior, Cities Service, Placer Development and Teck Corp. Taken together this comprehensive technical database defined a significant-scale porphyry copper-gold deposit target which Quartz tested with 3,418 meters of drilling in seven 7 holes during 2024. This maiden drill program successfully discovered a new porphyry copper-gold-silver system, wide open to expansion. Upon discovery, Quartz acquired a 100% interest in mineral tenures over an entire new BC porphyry copper-gold district surrounding the Jake Property. The next milestone towards a transaction will be delineation drilling of the new Jake discovery, currently being planned to commence after delineation drilling at Maestro.

Qualified Person

Farshad Shirmohammad, M.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

