Veracode, a global leader in application risk management, announced today it has been granted a United States patent for its generative artificial intelligence security tool, Veracode Fix. This AI-powered technology assists developers to fix vulnerabilities instantly across 11 languages in all integrated environments, helping strengthen an organization's security posture.

Automating the remediation process, Veracode Fix enables organizations to accelerate innovation and growth by seamlessly remediating vulnerabilities across the software development life cycle. Launched in April 2023, the capability was the first to combine artificial intelligence and human expertise to automate fix suggestions for security flaws in code.

"This is a major milestone for Veracode," said Tim Jarrett, Group Vice President of Product Management. "The Veracode Fix patent demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customers by offering innovative security solutions that help organizations manage and remediate application risk at scale."

Innovation Software Security and Customer Impact

This patent (US12229040B2) addresses the critical challenge of remediating risk in complex application environments. By applying extensive knowledge of code vulnerabilities and AI-driven intelligence, Veracode empowers organizations to:

Proactively reduce their attack surface

Accelerate vulnerability remediation

Improve operational efficiency

Deliver secure applications with greater confidence

A leading financial services company noted, "The Veracode Fix patent represents a well-earned recognition of groundbreaking security remediation technology. As long-term users, we've witnessed the exceptional value this solution delivers to our development ecosystem-enabling our teams to address 16 times the vulnerabilities at triple the speed. Beyond merely shortening remediation cycles, Veracode Fix has empowered our development staff to naturally incorporate security practices into their daily workflows, significantly reducing our risk. Our sincere congratulations to the entire team on this achievement!"

Veracode Fix was invented by world-class application security experts, who recognized early the potential of Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) technology-a type of Large Language Model (LLM) that uses deep learning to produce human-like content-to revolutionize software security. The tool is trained on Veracode's proprietary knowledge base using supervised learning, unlike other AI tools that are trained on insecure code 'in the wild.'

In celebration of this milestone, Veracode is offering a trial of Veracode Fix with no initial cost. For complete details including eligibility requirements, duration, and terms of service, contact a Veracode representative.

About Veracode

Veracode is a global leader in Application Risk Management for the AI era. Powered by trillions of lines of code scans and a proprietary AI-assisted remediation engine, the Veracode platform offers adaptive software security and is trusted by organizations worldwide to build and maintain secure software from code creation to cloud deployment. Thousands of the world's leading development and security teams use Veracode every second of every day to get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achieve real-time vulnerability remediation, and reduce their security debt at scale. Veracode is a multi-award-winning company offering capabilities to secure the entire software development life cycle, including Veracode Fix, Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis, Container Security, Application Security Posture Management, Malicious Package Detection, and Penetration Testing.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog, and on LinkedIn and X.

Copyright 2025 Veracode, Inc. All rights reserved. Veracode is a registered trademark of Veracode, Inc. in the United States and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other product names, brands or logos belong to their respective holders. All other trademarks cited herein are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409426441/en/

Contacts:

Katy Gwilliam

kgwilliam@veracode.com