Bromcom unveils Scomis as first Centre of Excellence to transform school MIS support

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bromcom Computers Plc, a leading provider of AI-powered management information systems (MIS) and finance systems for schools, local authorities, and multi-academy trusts (MATs), is delighted to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Centre of Excellence (CoE) programme. Scomis, a trusted education technology provider with over four decades of experience, has been appointed as the UK's very first Bromcom Centre of Excellence.

This new initiative represents a step-change in the way MIS support is delivered; bringing together Bromcom's cutting-edge MIS platform with Scomis' trusted and sector-recognised expertise.

"This Centre of Excellence isn't just about software support - it's about a synergy between two great organisations working together for the benefit of schools," said Paul Lightowlers, Joint Head of Scomis.

Schools and trusts in the South West and beyond will now benefit from:

Trusted support - Access to dedicated teams who understand priorities and contexts.

Expert, proactive service - Certified Bromcom advisors, fast response times, and hands-on support.

Tailored consultancy - Guidance aligned with school improvement plans, including data optimisation and change management.

Joined-up partnership - A direct relationship between Scomis, future Centres of Excellence, and Bromcom to ensure rapid escalation and alignment on roadmap development.

"We're thrilled to partner with Scomis, who share our vision for excellence in school MIS support," said Mandie Kirk, Programme Lead at Bromcom. "Their deep roots in the education sector, combined with our innovative technology, ensure schools get the very best service."

Ali Guryel, Managing Director of Bromcom, added:

"The Centre of Excellence programme is all about raising the bar for what schools can expect from their MIS partner. With Scomis on board as our first CoE, we're building a new standard of support - smarter, faster, and more in tune with the real-world challenges schools face."

Join the launch event

Bromcom will be hosting a launch webinar on Friday 25th April at 11am, offering an inside look at the Centre of Excellence programme and a chance to hear directly from the Bromcom and Scomis teams. [Registration link]

About Bromcom

Bromcom's MIS, Finance, and Vision products serve over 5,000 schools and two million users across the UK and Europe. We offer all-in-one MIS that brings together all the capabilities schools, trusts, and local authorities need in a single system, eliminating the need for additional third-party apps and helping our customers streamline their processes, among other benefits.

About Scomis

Scomis is an award-winning education technology partner, delivering MIS support, technical services, cloud solutions, and consultancy to schools, MATs, and local authorities across the UK.

