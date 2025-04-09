Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2025 13:58 Uhr
Fujian Provincial Foreign Affairs Office: The "Refreshing Fujian" Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference & the "Invest in Fujian" Economic and Trade Conference unveiled in Spain

Finanznachrichten News

MADRID, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 8, the "Refreshing Fujian" Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference & the "Invest in Fujian" Economic and Trade Conference took place in Madrid, Spain. The event was sponsored by the Fujian Provincial People's Government and organized by the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, and the Fujian Provincial Foreign Affairs Office.

Zhou Zuyi, Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, introduced the competitiveness and opportunities of the province in the new era and invited all participants to visit Fujian to witness the vitality, reap the benefits, and experience the joys of Chinese modernization.

Among the more than 300 guests, there were dignitaries from the United Nations World Tourism Organization, the City of Madrid, and the Chinese Embassy in Spain, leaders from Spanish government authorities, representatives of business associations, investors, traders, financial institutions in China and Spain, heads of Fujian associations, and celebrities in the cultural and art circles.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization, the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Fujian Normal University inked an agreement for the preparation of the Goals, Vision, and Action Plan of Fujian as a World-renowned Tourist Destination. Fujian and Spain signed 22 projects spanning culture, tourism, economy, trade, and more.

Three routes thoughtfully designed for European citizens (i.e., UNESCO Heritage Exploration, Global Hub of Tea, and Cultural Diversity) were publicized, showcasing the ultimate charm of "Refreshing Fujian."

The event ended on a cheerful note when artistic performances featuring the essence of the two countries won warm applause: a video, Cherishing Treasures with Friends, narrated the fascinating exchange of cultural legacies between the two places; the Song of Matadors was an innovative dance to honor both the Fujian puppet show and the Spanish bullfighting; and in the Mesmerizing Drama, Fujian opera, Shaoxing opera, and Spanish flamenco were staged one after another.

Source: Fujian Provincial Foreign Affairs Office



Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

