Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Digital marketing task force Nockta collaborated with Passin to make traveling easier and reduce the number of trip bookings needed to explore Miami.





Passin's Digital Attraction Pass

Source: Nockta

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/247756_b58f81a8c430aa3b_001full.jpg

Passin is a digital attraction pass that provides complimentary entry to various attractions, tours, and experiences in Miami. Users can easily book, manage reservations, and access their passes through its platform, eliminating the need to buy separate tickets.

Passin aimed to combine top attractions, airport transfers, and mobile connectivity into one platform for convenience and reliability.

To achieve this, the brand tapped Nockta to revamp its UX/UI.

Nockta's in-depth UX research identified key pain points that travelers often encounter:

Users wanted a quick, hassle-free purchase process without too many details.

Many found it difficult to plan their itinerary and choose attractions that fit their trip.

The checkout process needed to be clearer and more trustworthy to reduce purchase hesitation.

Using these insights, Nockta designed a simple, user-friendly experience with clear suggestions, visual guides, and easy access to key details.

Passin's platform now offers one-tap access to directions, attraction details, and redemption instructions through the mobile app.

Users can easily check what's included, plan their itinerary, and redeem attractions, while transparent pricing, refund policies, and real-time customer support ensure a smooth experience.

Ultimately:

Cart abandonment decreased by 20% , showing users felt more confident completing their purchases

, showing users felt more confident completing their purchases "How it works" inquiries dropped by 50% , proving the new UX answered key questions upfront and increased customer satisfaction

, proving the new UX answered key questions upfront and increased customer satisfaction Conversions increased by over 35% after launch, proving that clearer information and a smoother process made a difference

Nockta's founder James Burga said the agency's UX strategy focused on simplifying choices while maintaining flexibility: "Ensuring that every tourist, regardless of their familiarity with Miami, could confidently make the best decision for their trip."

To learn more about Passin Miami's features, visit https://passinmiami.com/.

About Passin Miami

Passin Miami is a digital city pass that gives visitors easy access to top attractions, tours, and experiences. With one pass, travelers can explore the city hassle-free, enjoy seamless entry, and manage reservations - all in one place.

About Nockta

With creativity and strategy at the core, Nockta has grown from a small idea into a dynamic digital agency that thrives on pushing boundaries. Every service it provides, from social media management to advanced Amazon advertising strategies, is designed to reflect its belief in continuous improvement and boundless possibilities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247756

SOURCE: DesignRush