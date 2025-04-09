Experienced SaaS sales leader to accelerate global growth and capitalize on expanding market demand

Kantata, the leading global supplier of professional services automation (PSA) solutions, has named Patrick O'Donnell its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, O'Donnell will lead Kantata's global sales function and play a critical role in scaling the company's go-to-market efforts amid growing demand for purpose-built solutions in the professional services industry.

O'Donnell brings nearly two decades of software sales and GTM leadership to Kantata. Most recently, he served as Chief Sales Officer at Board International, where he led the global sales organization across seven countries and drove significant growth. Earlier in his career, O'Donnell spent eight years at Actifio, helping grow the company from a Series C startup to its acquisition by Google. He has lived and worked in Boston, London, and Sydney, bringing a truly global perspective to revenue leadership.

"Kantata is addressing a real and urgent need in the market," said O'Donnell. "Professional services organizations are at a turning point, and they're looking for more than just software they want a partner that understands their business and can help them unlock new levels of performance. Kantata's vision, product strength, and sales strategy are already delivering meaningful outcomes for clients, and I'm thrilled to help accelerate that momentum."

O'Donnell joins Kantata at a time of massive opportunity in the professional services market. According to recent Kantata research, 46.5% of professional services organizations have prioritized upgrading their core operational systems this year, and 82% of decision-makers are ready to invest heavily in the right technology. As buyers navigate a complex vendor landscape, the need for trusted partners who understand the nuances of the industry and can deliver tailored guidance and measurable results has never been greater.

"Patrick's arrival comes at a time when Kantata is poised to scale in a big way," said Michael Speranza, CEO at Kantata. "We've laid an incredibly strong foundation, and we're seeing real momentum in how we help clients challenge the status quo and adopt new ways of working. Patrick brings the leadership, energy, and executional excellence we need to double down on that success and take it to the next level."

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409707897/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jen Dodos

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com