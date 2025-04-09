Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025

WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055 | Ticker-Symbol: AC5G
Frankfurt
09.04.25
15:29 Uhr
3,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ACER INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACER INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0003,60015:44
PR Newswire
09.04.2025 11:53 Uhr
16 Leser
Acer Reports March Revenues at NT$29.28 Billion, Up 71.5% Month-on-Month and 6.5% Year-on-Year

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for March at NT$29.28 billion, with growth of 71.5% month-on-month and 6.5% year-on-year (YoY). Preliminary consolidated revenues for Q1'25 reached NT$61.42 billion with 4.4% growth YoY. Acer Chromebook revenues grew 59.7% YoY in March and 35.2% YoY in Q1. To navigate through the various economic uncertainties, Acer is working closely with its customers and supply chain to take necessary actions, taking into consideration market demand, competition and its product portfolio.

Acer's strategy to cultivate multiple business engines has become the group's anchor in these volatile times. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers [1] and displays contributed 26.9% of the group's total revenues in March and 31.7% in Q1 with 12.3% growth YoY. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their March and Q1 revenues; one of the highlights under incubation is Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 20.1% YoY in March.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

