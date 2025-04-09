Acer Reports March Revenues at NT$29.28 Billion, Up 71.5% Month-on-Month and 6.5% Year-on-Year

TAIPEI, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for March at NT$29.28 billion, with growth of 71.5% month-on-month and 6.5% year-on-year (YoY). Preliminary consolidated revenues for Q1'25 reached NT$61.42 billion with 4.4% growth YoY. Acer Chromebook revenues grew 59.7% YoY in March and 35.2% YoY in Q1. To navigate through the various economic uncertainties, Acer is working closely with its customers and supply chain to take necessary actions, taking into consideration market demand, competition and its product portfolio.

Acer's strategy to cultivate multiple business engines has become the group's anchor in these volatile times. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers [1] and displays contributed 26.9% of the group's total revenues in March and 31.7% in Q1 with 12.3% growth YoY. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their March and Q1 revenues; one of the highlights under incubation is Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 20.1% YoY in March.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

