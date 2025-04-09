Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE) has found that current UV testing methods overestimate degradation in tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules, as dark storage after UV exposure causes temporary efficiency losses that largely reverse under sunlight. From pv magazine Germany In 2024, researchers at Fraunhofer ISE analyzed the stability of TOPCon, passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC), and heterojunction solar cells under UV irradiation and found that all three cell technologies can suffer significant losses in implied voltage and efficiency. Practical ...

