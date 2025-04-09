Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.: HydroGraph's Graphene Delivers Breakthrough in Polyurethane Coating Durability

TORONTO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company"), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, has announced new testing results demonstrating the performance benefits of its Fractal Graphene (FGA-1) as an additive in polyurethane (PU) coatings. Conducted at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) in Manchester, England, the study validates how HydroGraph's graphene improves mechanical durability, UV resistance, and anti-corrosion properties - key factors in extending the lifespan of protective coatings used in harsh environments.

Industrial coatings, a $93B global market in 2024, face significant challenges, including early degradation due to corrosion, UV exposure, and mechanical wear. These issues lead to costly maintenance cycles, particularly in industries like offshore energy, where recoating platforms every 5-7 years can exceed $5 million per installation. With corrosion-related costs estimated at $2.5 trillion annually, the need for more resilient and sustainable coatings has never been greater.

"By incorporating our Fractal Graphene into commercial coatings, we are enabling a step-change in performance," said Kjirstin Breure, CEO, HydroGraph. "These results confirm that even at ultra-low dosages, our graphene improves coatings' durability, reducing maintenance needs and offering a compelling value proposition for industries requiring long-lasting protection."

Unlocking New Performance Levels

HydroGraph's graphene was tested in commercial polyurethane topcoats - with graphene loading levels of 0% (control), 0.05%, 0.1%, and 0.5%. The coatings were evaluated across key performance metrics:

Abrasion Resistance - Graphene-enhanced coatings outperformed control samples, with the Sigmadur 550 system (0.5% graphene) surviving 1,000 abrasion cycles without failure.

- Graphene-enhanced coatings outperformed control samples, with the Sigmadur 550 system (0.5% graphene) surviving 1,000 abrasion cycles without failure. Scratch Resistance - 0.5% graphene loading improved scratch resistance by 13% in the Sigmadur system.

- 0.5% graphene loading improved scratch resistance by 13% in the Sigmadur system. Corrosion Resistance - Graphene-modified coatings showed reduced micro-blistering, improving long-term protection in corrosive environments.

- Graphene-modified coatings showed reduced micro-blistering, improving long-term protection in corrosive environments. UV Stability - FGA-1 at 0.1% loading retained 77% of its gloss after 1,000 hours of UVA exposure, compared to 59% for control samples.

These findings highlight HydroGraph's ability to simultaneously enhance multiple protective properties of polyurethane coatings, offering a solution to key industry challenges without compromising environmental compliance.

"The results from this collaboration with HydroGraph are very promising," said James Baker, CEO of Graphene@Manchester. "They demonstrate how the GEIC continues to support the commercialisation of advanced materials like graphene through real-world industrial applications. Improving the performance of protective coatings is just one of many ways graphene can deliver meaningful, sustainable impact across key sectors."

With a scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly production process, HydroGraph is positioned to drive the next wave of innovation in protective coatings.

About Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an "explosion synthesis" process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follows the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.

