South Bow Corporation: South Bow Responds to Pipeline Incident at Milepost 171

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Bow Corp. (TSX & NYSE: SOBO) (South Bow or the Company) has shut down the Keystone Pipeline (Keystone) and is actively responding to an oil release at Milepost 171 (MP-171) of Keystone, near Fort Ransom, North Dakota.

Aligned with incident protocols, South Bow initiated a shutdown and response at approximately 7:42 a.m. CT on April 8, 2025, after control centre leak detection systems detected a pressure drop in the system; the system was shut down at 7:44 a.m. CT on April 8, 2025. The affected segment has been isolated, and the release has been contained. The estimated release volume is approximately 3,500 barrels.

Onsite staff, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment are South Bow's primary concern. Upon activating emergency response procedures, South Bow established around-the-clock air and environment monitoring. The Company's response efforts focus on remediating the site.

South Bow will continue providing timely updates as information becomes available. Updates will be made available on South Bow's website at www.southbow.com/incident-response.

