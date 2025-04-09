Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Expands in Europe with IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase, Delivering Three-Phase Backup Power in Poland

FREMONT, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of its most powerful and versatile battery yet, the IQ® Battery 5P with FlexPhase, for customers in Poland. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is an all-in-one AC-coupled system that delivers reliable backup power and supports both single-phase and three-phase applications, providing superior flexibility to meet diverse home energy needs. Enphase recently launched the FlexPhase battery in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.

The IQ Battery 5P starts at 5 kWh of capacity and multiple units can be configured to provide up to 70 kWh. Each 5 kWh battery is designed to deliver continuous power of up to 3.68 kW in single-phase configuration and 1.28 kW per phase in three-phase configuration. The new batteries can be configured to meet the needs of each homeowner, offering grid-tied support or backup power. The batteries are designed to discharge up to two times the maximum continuous power for three seconds, enabling the start-up of high-power devices without the grid when paired with the IQ® System Controller 3 INT. The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase comes with an industry-leading 15-year warranty in Poland.

"We're thrilled to bring Polish homeowners the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase," said Szymon Konieczka, CEO of BTI Solar, an installer of Enphase products in Poland. "What sets this technology apart is its adaptability - the battery's scalable architecture accommodates both single-phase and three-phase systems, letting us customize backup solutions for each home. Enphase continues to be an industry leader with innovations like this."

"The IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase is a game-changer for our customers," said Tomasz Noga, owner of iPowerInstall, an installer of Enphase products in Poland. "The ability to scale from a single 5 kWh unit to multiple units providing up to 70 kWh, while delivering robust backup power, makes it ideal for homes with varying energy needs."

"It's a great time to introduce the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase to our customers in Poland," said Radoslaw Koczwara, owner of Roka Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Poland. "With its flexible design, the IQ Battery 5P is one of the most versatile and reliable battery systems that we offer homeowners."

"We're excited to bring the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase to Poland as demand for home energy storage continues to accelerate," said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "With its compatibility for both single-phase and three-phase systems, the IQ Battery 5P is ideally suited for retrofitting the country's large base of existing solar homes. As the market shifts toward requiring batteries, we're proud to offer a flexible, reliable solution that helps homeowners get more value from their solar investments."

For more information about the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase in Poland, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power - and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and statements regarding the timing and availability of Enphase Energy's products in Poland. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.