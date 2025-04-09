Tekumo, Inc. Partners with NxtKonekt to Revolutionize Field Service Delivery with Cutting-Edge 5G and IoT Solutions

Tekumo, Inc. (TKMO or the "Company") a leading provider of innovative solutions for On-Demand field service delivery is proud to announce a strategic partnership with NxtKonekt, a national provider of cutting-edge 5G mobile connected networks, IoT cameras, sensors, robust failover and carrier aggregation services over mobility fixed wireless.

This collaboration will empower NxtKonekt to deliver fast, scalable, and efficient services to customers across its comprehensive suite of offerings, including fleet management, fixed wireless access, IoT sensor deployments, all leveraging the power of 5G wireless technology.

Strings Kozisek, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Tekumo stated, "This is an exciting partnership, an enormous market and something we have been working on for several months. NxtKonekt's commitment to providing seamless connectivity and innovative solutions is further strengthened by the integration of Tekumo's robust platform. This combination ensures a seamless flow of information from initial installation scheduling to real-time device monitoring and efficient break-fix service dispatch. The digitally connected systems will result in streamlined operations and enhanced customer satisfaction for NxtKonekt's growing clientele nationwide."

The partnership leverages Tekumo's advanced platform capabilities to enable NxtKonekt to rapidly deploy and scale its national 5G offerings. This includes efficient installation of 5G fixed wireless solutions and IoT devices, as well as providing responsive break-fix technology support. By digitally connecting their systems, NxtKonekt and Tekumo are creating a streamlined and efficient service delivery model that benefits customers through faster deployment times and quicker issue resolution.

"The integration of Tekumo's robust platform empowers NxtKonekt to deliver rapid and scalable deployment of 5G fixed wireless and IoT sensor solutions," commented Destah Owens, COO/CTO, NxtKonekt. "Our digitally connected systems ensure a seamless flow of information, from initial installation scheduling to real-time device monitoring and efficient break-fix service dispatch, resulting in streamlined operations and enhanced customer satisfaction for NxtKonekt's clientele."

This strategic alliance underscores NxtKonekt's dedication to leveraging the latest technological advancements to provide superior connectivity solutions and support to its customers across the nation.

About NxtKonekt:

NxtKonekt is a national provider of cutting-edge 5G mobile connected networks, IoT cameras and sensors, robust failover and carrier aggregation services over mobility fixed wireless, and comprehensive managed mobility services and solutions. Committed to delivering seamless connectivity and innovative technology, NxtKonekt empowers businesses with reliable and efficient communication and data management tools.

About Tekumo

Tekumo offers an Onsite field services delivery platform that solves the "last-mile" of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices.

We play at the intersection of several major trends: the "Uber-ization" of product and service delivery, the explosion of smart connected devices brought about by the "Industrial Internet of Things" (IIoT), the push of "Data-to-the Edge" and the AI revolution. Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by coordinating On-Demand local technician resources and service management with complete data visibility of service events.

Tekumo caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, print services, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, as well as smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in "less people, less time and less cost" for our customers.

Tekumo, Inc (OTC PINK:TKMO) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

Safe Harbor:

When we discuss our strategy, plans, future financial and operating performance, or other things that have not yet taken place, we are making statements considered to be forward-looking statements under United States (US) securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the Company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Colorado Springs

Graham King, CXO

719-793-4500

SOURCE: Tekumo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire