Eventify Unveils Event AI Copilot To Boost Attendee Experience

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventify, the popular event management software , today announced the launch of Event AI Copilot, a groundbreaking AI-powered feature that transforms standard event apps into intelligent companions offering personalized guidance throughout the entire event journey.

Event AI Copilot serves as a personalized pocket concierge, offering instant answers to event-related questions, customized recommendations, and proactive guidance throughout the entire event journey. The solution operates seamlessly within existing Eventify event app deployments, requiring no additional setup or configuration.

"Today's event attendees expect more than just information-they want experiences tailored to their interests and needs," said Hussain, CEO of Eventify . "Event AI Copilot acts as a pocket concierge that understands each attendee's preferences, answers their questions instantly, and helps them make the most of every event opportunity."

Key capabilities of the Event AI Copilot include personalized agenda matching based on attendee interests, instant access to event information, smart networking recommendations that connect like-minded participants, and opportunity matching that increases visibility for sponsors and exhibitors.

For event organizers, the AI solution delivers significant operational benefits, including a reported 40% reduction in support queries, real-time behavioral insights, and enhanced attendee satisfaction. Sponsors and exhibitors benefit from increased visibility with targeted audiences, resulting in more meaningful interactions and measurable ROI.

"With Event AI Copilot, we're not just improving engagement, we're fundamentally changing how people experience events," said Silas, Chief Product Officer at Eventify. "Our early adopters report attendees spending 35% more time in the app and interacting with twice as many sponsors, creating a win-win scenario for all stakeholders."

The Event AI Copilot is built with robust machine learning capabilities that continuously improve performance over time, adapting to each event's unique requirements and learning from every interaction. Eventify maintains strict data security standards, ensuring all attendee information remains protected according to industry best practices.

Event AI Copilot is available immediately as an upgrade to existing Eventify app deployments. Event organizers can schedule a personalized demonstration by visiting eventify.io/event-ai.

About Eventify:

Eventify is a leading provider of innovative event technology solutions designed to enhance attendee experiences, streamline operations, and maximize ROI for organizers. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, Eventify powers thousands of successful events worldwide each year.

