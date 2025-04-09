DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 09-Apr-2025 / 14:19 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FINAL TERMS Final Terms dated 8 April 2025 AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "ETC Securities") Issue of 505,000 ETC Securities, being Tranche 679 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms Part A - Contractual Terms Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020. This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 3 May 2024 (the "Current Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus. GENERAL TERMS 1. Issuer: Amundi Physical Metals plc 2. i. Series: Amundi Physical Gold ETC ii. Tranche Number(s): 679 3. Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: i. Immediately following the issue of the relevant Tranche 56,573,859.00 of ETC Securities: ii. Comprising the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities: 505,000.00 4. Metal Entitlement: i. Initial Metal Entitlement as at the Series 0.04 fine troy ounces Issue Date: ii. Metal Entitlement as at the Subscription Trade Date of the relevant Tranche of ETC 0.03967795 Securities (if not the first Tranche of ETC Securities of the Series): 5. Issue Date: i. Series Issue Date: 23 May 2019 ii. Issue Date of the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities (if not the first 10 April 2025 Tranche of ETC Securities of the Series): 6. Scheduled Maturity Date: 23 May 2118 7. Relevant Regulatory Law Reference 21 May 2019 Date: 8. Date on which Board approval for 25 April 2019 issuance of ETC Securities obtained: TRANSACTION PARTIES 9. Additional Paying Agent(s): Not Applicable As at the date of these Final Terms: HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 8 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5HQ Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 3BUY Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: 10. Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 Authorised Participant(s): 1018 LL Amsterdam Optiver VOF, with registered office at: Strawinskylaan 3095 1077 ZX Amsterdam BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 1 Rue Laffitte 75009 Paris Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 2 King Edward Street London EC1A 1HQ PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 11. Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of 0.12% per annum. these Final Terms): PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 12. Nominal Amount: USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. 13. Specified Interest Amount: USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal Amount. GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, 14. Non-exempt Offer: Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other Relevant Member State where the Current Base Prospectus (and any supplements) have been notified to the competent authority in that Relevant Member State and published in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme.

1. LISTING Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse, the Borsa Italiana and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the i. Listing and International Quotation System of the Mexican Stock Exchange pursuant to the admission to trading: private placement exemptions established under the Ley del Mercado de Valores (Securities Market Law). Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional Stock Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to time. As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have been admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse, the Borsa Italiana, the London Stock Exchange and the International Quotation System of the Mexican Stock Exchange. ii. Estimate of total net proceeds of the issue: USD 60,420,674.50 iii. Estimate of total expenses related to admission to trading for the EUR3,000 relevant Tranche: 2. REASONS FOR THE OFFER Reasons for the offer: See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to gold price" in the Current Base Prospectus. 3. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION ISIN: FR0013416716 Common Code: 199119532 CFI: DTZXXB FISN: AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL SEDOL: Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE Listing Borsa Italiana: BQXJCQ5 Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8 WKN (if applicable): A2UJK0 Delivery: Delivery free of payment.

