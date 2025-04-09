Joint customers like Forbes and Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut can now drive more efficiency for their Google Cloud environments with expanded BigQuery monitoring and six more recently announced features

Datadog was also named a Google Cloud Partner of the Year for the third year in a row

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today at Google Cloud Next highlighted multiple recent product launches, including expanded monitoring capabilities for BigQuery. Datadog's expanded BigQuery monitoring capabilities, now in preview, help teams view BigQuery usage by user and project to identify those incurring the most spend, pinpoint the long-running queries in those segments to optimize, and detect data quality issues.

"BigQuery is an integral part of Google Cloud users' tech stacks, enabling them to unlock insights from their proprietary datasets. With Datadog's new monitoring capabilities, Google Cloud customers can more granularly track usage, attribute costs to users and teams, and ensure their BigQuery data is up to date for accurate insights," said Yasmeen Ahmad, Managing Director of Strategy & Outbound Product Management for Data, Analytics & AI at Google Cloud.

"Today, it takes significant time to pinpoint where the largest BigQuery usage is coming from across projects and drill into the problematic queries to optimize. With our new BigQuery monitoring capabilities, which complement our existing 35+ Google Cloud integrations, Datadog customers can identify cross-project BigQuery cost centers, high-impact optimization opportunities and the stakeholders that need to be involved," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "Customers can also improve data quality by detecting data freshness and volume anomalies so they can fix issues quickly and ensure their business has accurate and up-to-date insights."

Datadog's expanded BigQuery monitoring capabilities build on the company's existing capabilities for Google Cloud. Other recent product launches and integrations with Google Cloud include:

LLM Observability : With Datadog LLM Observability, users can monitor, troubleshoot, improve and secure their Gemini and Vertex AI LLM applications, and get started quickly with auto-instrumentation.

: With Datadog LLM Observability, users can monitor, troubleshoot, improve and secure their Gemini and Vertex AI LLM applications, and get started quickly with auto-instrumentation. Cloud TPU Integration: With Datadog's new Cloud TPU integration, teams can detect resource bottlenecks in-and underutilization of-their TPU infrastructure across workers and GKE clusters.

With Datadog's new Cloud TPU integration, teams can detect resource bottlenecks in-and underutilization of-their TPU infrastructure across workers and GKE clusters. Private Service Connect: Datadog users can now send their observability telemetry to Datadog's Google Cloud-hosted sites with Google's Private Service Connect for better data security and reduced data transfer costs.

Datadog users can now send their observability telemetry to Datadog's Google Cloud-hosted sites with Google's Private Service Connect for better data security and reduced data transfer costs. GKE Autoscaling (in Preview): Datadog Kubernetes Autoscaling gives users multi-dimensional workload scaling recommendations for their GKE environment and the ability to automate them within the Datadog platform, enabling teams to deliver cost savings while maintaining performance and stability.

Datadog Kubernetes Autoscaling gives users multi-dimensional workload scaling recommendations for their GKE environment and the ability to automate them within the Datadog platform, enabling teams to deliver cost savings while maintaining performance and stability. Storage Monitoring (in Preview) : With Storage Monitoring for Google Cloud Storage, users get visibility into their Google Cloud Storage at the object and prefix levels, enabling teams to identify bottlenecks, track performance and quickly detect unusual growth in their storage consumption.

: With Storage Monitoring for Google Cloud Storage, users get visibility into their Google Cloud Storage at the object and prefix levels, enabling teams to identify bottlenecks, track performance and quickly detect unusual growth in their storage consumption. Google Cloud Cost Recommendations (in Preview): Datadog Cloud Cost Management now automatically identifies cost inefficiencies in Google Cloud environments and provides optimization recommendations for Google Cloud services like Cloud Run and Cloud SQL.

Companies across a wide range of industries rely on Google Cloud to run their infrastructure and applications on a global scale. Datadog collects and unifies all of the data streaming from these complex environments with extensive support for Google Cloud in order to bring world-class observability and security at scale to joint customers. This commitment to innovation and serving joint customers led to Datadog winning three Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards at this year's Google Cloud Next in the categories of Technology - Global, Technology - Application Development - CloudOps, and Infrastructure Modernization - Marketplace.

"We're pleased to recognize Datadog as our Global Technology Partner of the Year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "Datadog has consistently helped Google Cloud customers gain deep operational visibility and improve application performance by delivering innovative monitoring solutions that drive customer success."

Learn more about Datadog's partnership with Google Cloud and how to monitor every layer of these environments.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

