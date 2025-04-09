Zesty Launches New Pod Rightsizing Solution to Provide Complete VPA and HPA Optimization for Kubernetes

As part of Zesty's expansion into Kubernetes optimization, the new Pod Rightsizing solution operates in tandem with its existing HPA solution, streamlining resource optimization from a single platform for improved efficiency and cost savings

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty , a leader in Kubernetes optimization, today announced that its automated Kubernetes optimization platform, Kompass, now includes full pod scaling capabilities, with the addition of Vertical Pod Autoscaler (VPA) alongside the existing Horizontal Pod Autoscaler (HPA). Following the recent acquisition of Qubex, this marks the latest milestone in Zesty's ongoing Kubernetes expansion. With VPA and HPA running seamlessly together on the same platform, Kubernetes users now have a solution that enhances cost efficiency and performance across the board.

While HPA is commonly adopted by Kubernetes users, VPA remains dramatically underutilized. Just 54% of organizations use HPA to scale their workloads, and only 1% take advantage of VPA. This gap is largely due to a host of challenges, including pod restarts, inaccurate resource scaling, and incompatibility with HPA.

With the new Pod Rightsizing solution in Kompass, Zesty dynamically adjusts CPU and memory allocations at the container level based on live usage metrics. By automating pod rightsizing at scale to maintain optimal application performance, Kompass reduces waste from static resource requests, avoids conflicts between the two autoscaling strategies, and increases overall efficiency. These capabilities are key for multi-container pods, including sidecars, adapter containers, or tightly coupled helper containers. Zesty's solution ensures containers within a pod are optimized for both performance and cost while reducing reliance on manual monitoring and resource allocation adjustments.

"Kubernetes has become the backbone of modern cloud infrastructure," said Maxim Melamedov, CEO and co-founder of Zesty. "With Kompass, teams can focus on innovation and development instead of manual infrastructure management. By harmoniously integrating VPA and HPA, the most suitable resource scaling strategy can be applied to fit applications and infrastructure characteristics. This allows teams to reduce costs while maintaining performance and stability, instead of sacrificing one for the other. Having laid the groundwork for even more advanced capabilities, we are empowering teams to achieve more without getting bogged down in the complexities of Kubernetes."

Launched at the end of last year, Kompass by Zesty is a holistic Kubernetes optimization platform designed for both compute and storage resources, addressing the persistent challenges of Kubernetes usage such as over-provisioning, slow node scaling, and storage scalability limitations. Developed with operational efficiency and cost savings in mind, Kompass provides deep visibility, insights, and multi-dimensional automation to align resource allocation with real-time workload needs, boosting application performance while reducing Kubernetes costs.

To learn more about how Zesty's Kompass platform can optimize Kubernetes workloads, or to schedule a demo, visit https://zesty.co/.

About Zesty

Zesty empowers organizations to enhance performance and drive cost efficiency through a comprehensive Kubernetes optimization platform. Leveraging proprietary technology and predictive scaling, Zesty equips DevOps and Infrastructure teams with actionable insights and multi-dimensional automation to optimize Kubernetes resource utilization, reduce costs, and elevate performance across every layer of the environment.

Founded in 2019, Zesty was built with the vision of making the cloud more accessible while reducing waste and maximizing the value of Kubernetes infrastructure.

To learn more, visit https://zesty.co/.

