Globant Signs Strategic Partner Agreement with Google Cloud to Facilitate AI and Cloud Transformations

Globant's strategic cooperation with Google Cloud delivers industry-specific solutions tailored to the needs of the Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, and Finance & Banking sectors.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has announced a Strategic Partner Agreement with Google Cloud to help more customers utilize the efficiency and scalability of Google Cloud technologies.

With a focus on leveraging Google Cloud's industry leading suite of AI tools, this collaboration enables Globant to address some of the most pressing challenges faced by enterprises today, such as scalability, siloed data, and process inefficiencies.

Globant's strategic cooperation with Google Cloud delivers industry-specific solutions tailored to the needs of the Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, and Finance & Banking sectors. By utilizing cutting-edge technologies, the partnership aims to unlock a range of innovative business value with solutions, including frictionless identity management and commerce, GenAI-enabled mainframe modernization, AI-enabled search and archival management, and intelligent agentic workflows.

"Globant has been at the forefront of AI and machine learning for over a decade. This Strategic Partner Agreement with Google Cloud is a crucial step in enabling organizations to leverage the efficiency and scalability of Google Cloud technologies," said Diego Tártara, Global Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "As many enterprises struggle to transition from prototype development on a single machine to scalable, production-grade deployments, our expanded partnership with Google Cloud positions us to tackle these challenges more efficiently and drive real value creation for our customers."

"Digital transformation requires technology that helps businesses solve complex challenges unique to their business and industry," said Pallab Deb, Managing Director, Strategic Solution Partners & Industry Value Networks at Google Cloud. "By utilizing Google Cloud's leading technologies, Globant can provide new tools that improve customer experiences and move the Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, and Finance & Banking sectors forward."

The collaboration will enable Globant to drive the deployment and management of more generative AI projects, helping businesses leverage Google Cloud's infrastructure at scale. Globant remains committed to investing in its core competencies in AI and customer experience improvement services while expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver world-class solutions.

With over two decades of experience leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Globant is dedicated to helping businesses succeed in the cloud-first era and achieve their digital transformation goals. To learn more about Globant's Google Cloud Studio, click here .

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,200 employees and are present in 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

