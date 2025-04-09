Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025
WKN: A2AS8C | ISIN: US09239B1098
09.04.25
11:10 Uhr
39,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,04 %
09.04.2025 15:10 Uhr
BlackLine, Inc.: BlackLine Recognized in Report on Top AI Use Cases for Accounts Receivable Automation in 2025

Recognized by leading independent research firm for addressing model bias and inaccuracy-key to enabling verifiable, user-controlled AI for the Office of the CFO

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025(Nasdaq: BL), has been recognized in the recently published Forrester Report: Top AI Use Cases for Accounts Receivable Automation in 2025. The report highlights key areas where artificial intelligence is transforming the accounts receivable (AR) function, with BlackLine cited for its capabilities in three essential categories: Collection Management, Explainability and Transparency, and Model Bias and Inaccuracy.

According to the report,

"BlackLine trains AI models with diverse data sets to minimize bias and continuously monitors prediction accuracy, with human reviews to ensure performance."

"Finance & accounting leaders want AI they can trust-not just to automate workflows, but to enhance judgment, reduce risk, and ensure data integrity," said Charlie Gaulke, SVP of Product Management at BlackLine. "For us, being recognized for mitigating model bias and increasing accuracy reflects our commitment to delivering responsible, explainable, and user-controlled AI-grounded in the real-world needs of the Office of the CFO."

The Forrester report also recognized BlackLine's AR Intelligence solution in the following areas:

  • Collection Management: "BlackLine's AR Intelligence forecasts invoice payments, enabling proactive collection."
  • Explainability and Transparency: "BlackLine provides visualizations, dashboards, and interfaces to help users understand AI outputs, using interpretable models and explainable AI techniques for transparency."

BlackLine's AR Intelligence applies machine learning to help organizations reduce days sales outstanding (DSO), improve working capital performance, and increase the accuracy of cash forecasting-while maintaining full transparency into how AI-generated insights are produced and validated.

"Our vision is to bring autonomous finance to every company in the world," said Jeremy Ung, Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine. "That means using AI not just to automate tasks, but to elevate human judgment-so people become exception handlers and reviewers, while AI handles the heavy lifting. In the year ahead, we're focused on automating the preparer and collector roles and augmenting the reviewer and approver. It's part of our broader mission to deliver agentic, explainable, and high-impact AI use cases that move the Office of the CFO toward faster, smarter, and more trusted financial operations."

The Forrester: Top AI Use Cases for Accounts Receivable Automation in 2025 report, authored by Meng Liu and contributors, was published on March 14, 2025. It provides a roadmap for finance and technology leaders seeking to adopt AI in AR processes more effectively.

To learn more about BlackLine's AI solutions, visit: https://www.blackline.com/why-blackline/blackline-ai/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Darilek

VP, Communications

P. 877-777-7750

E: samantha.darilek@blackline.com


