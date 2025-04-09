Active Insurance Provider Delivers Innovative, Market-Leading Coverage with Expanded Protections and Unique Coverages Tailored to the Evolving Digital Risk Landscape

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the new Coalition Active Cyber Policy, a reimagined United States surplus lines cyber policy with data-driven coverage innovations and comprehensive coverage to protect businesses against the ever-evolving digital risk landscape.

"With the launch of the Active Cyber Policy, Coalition is setting the standard for market-leading coverage that includes expanded protection against emerging digital threats and specific advantages for security-conscious policyholders," said Shawn Ram, Coalition's Chief Revenue Officer. "Active Insurance is built on the predication that proactive security measures significantly reduce the frequency and severity of claims in fact, our data proves it. And now, brokers can offer improved policy terms that enhance coverage to clients who actively participate in their cyber risk management."

With this new policy, Coalition has also added or enhanced several key coverages to address emerging risks and provide greater clarity and value to policyholders:

Vanishing Retention: Policyholders who demonstrate active risk management and security awareness can see their retention discounted 1 ultimately to zero with each claim-free year.

Policyholders who demonstrate active risk management and security awareness can see their retention discounted ultimately to zero with each claim-free year. Reduced Retention for Early Funds Transfer Fraud (FTF) Reporting: For the first time, clients receive lower FTF retentions when they report FTF incidents within 72 hours of the initial fraudulent transfer encouraging prompt action with financial incentives.

For the first time, clients receive lower FTF retentions when they report FTF incidents within 72 hours of the initial fraudulent transfer encouraging prompt action with financial incentives. Affirmative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Coverage: Coverage for AI-related security events, including protection against deepfake-enabled FTF and AI-caused security failures, is clearly defined.

Coverage for AI-related security events, including protection against deepfake-enabled FTF and AI-caused security failures, is clearly defined. Any One Claim Coverage: The full policy limit resets for each separate incident during the policy period, ensuring that clients maintain maximum protection regardless of prior incidents.

Coalition's new Active Cyber Policy includes a simplified structure where 11 coverages previously provided by endorsement are now integrated as Insuring Agreements within the base policy, making coverage more transparent and easier to explain. The policy also has a clearer articulation of covered scenarios and triggers, with updated terminology that better reflects today's cyber landscape.

Beginning April 15, 2025, all non-admitted new business and renewal quotes in the U.S. will be issued on this new form. The new Active Cyber Policy is available for organizations with up to $5 billion in annual revenue and with up to $15 million in limits. Brokers can receive a quote in minutes through Coalition's Broker Platform or email a completed application to submissions@coalitioninc.com.

To learn more about the Coalition Active Cyber Policy, visit: https://www.coalitioninc.com/campaign/active-cyber-policy.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate potential cyber attacks. Leveraging its relationships with leading global insurers and capacity providers, including Coalition Insurance Company, Coalition offers Active Insurance products to businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany. Policyholders can receive automated cyber alerts and access expert advice and global third-party risk management tools through Coalition's cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®.

Insurance products are offered by Coalition Insurance Solutions Inc. ("CIS"), a licensed insurance producer and surplus lines broker with its principal place of business in San Francisco, CA (Cal. license #0L76155), acting on behalf of a number of unaffiliated insurance companies and available on an admitted basis through Coalition Insurance Company ("CIC") a licensed insurance underwriter (NAIC 29530). Insurance products offered through CIS and CIC may not be available in all states. Complete license and carrier information is available here. CIS may receive compensation from an insurer or other intermediary in connection with the sale of insurance. All decisions regarding any insurance products referenced herein, including approval for coverage, premium, commission, and fees, will be made solely by the insurer underwriting the insurance under the insurer's then-current criteria. All insurance products are governed by the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Please see a copy of your policy for the full terms, conditions, and exclusions. Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Coalition and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc. or its affiliates.

1Retention discount applies only to the first claim within the policy period.

