Boosted.ai, the leader in agentic AI for institutional investment, has partnered with the Global Equities team at Liontrust, the specialist active investment manager, to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) into its portfolio management and research workflows.

This collaboration highlights the growing adoption of AI in asset management as companies seek to enhance efficiency, risk control, and investment insights through cutting-edge technology.

For Boosted.ai, this partnership underscores its growing traction with top-tier asset managers. "We're excited to partner with Liontrust, a firm that exemplifies how modern investment managers are embracing AI," said Boosted.ai CEO, Joshua Pantony. "This collaboration is a powerful validation of how agentic AI can deliver meaningful efficiencies and deeper insights for institutional investors."

Mark Hawtin, Head of the Liontrust Global Equities team, said: "We are leveraging Boosted.ai to develop proprietary AI agents, significantly enhancing our research efficiency and focus. This innovative approach amplifies our research capabilities while maintaining oversight and the flexibility to adjust research parameters in real-time, aligning with our strategic thematic views."

About Boosted.ai

Boosted.ai is the leader in agentic AI for investment management, helping asset managers enhance their research, streamline workflows, and drive better decision-making through artificial intelligence. The company's platform empowers investment teams to automate tedious tasks, monitor market movements, and surface actionable insights at scale.

Liontrust

Liontrust is an independent, specialist active asset manager launched in 1994 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1999. Headquartered on the Strand in London with offices in Edinburgh and Luxembourg, Liontrust has £24.7 billion in AuMA as at 9 January 2025. Liontrust has seven investment teams with distinct and repeatable processes investing in a range of UK, European, global and emerging markets equities, fixed income, sustainable investment and multi-asset portfolios and funds.

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:



Boosted.ai

Jeff Siegel and Sarah Lazarus

Boosted.ai@dlpr.com



Liontrust

Share Communications

liontrustpr@sharecomms.co.uk