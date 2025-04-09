The Macomb Group and Deacon Industrial Unite Under a Single Brand

The Macomb Group is proud to announce that Deacon Industrial Supply will now operate fully under The Macomb Group name, marking the final step in the successful merger that took place in 2023.

Over the past year, our combined teams have worked together to enhance service, expand capabilities, and strengthen our shared commitment to excellence. Today, we are one of the largest independently owned industrial distributors in the country-offering over 100,000 SKUs, expanded product lines, enhanced specialty divisions, and a broader service footprint.

Former Deacon CEO Bill Vail, now serving as Executive Vice President and Partner at The Macomb Group, and the existing ownership of Macomb remain deeply engaged in day-to-day operations. Their continued involvement ensures that customers receive the same dependable service and support they have relied on for more than six decades.

"This merger has strengthened our capabilities, enhanced our responsiveness, and deepened our commitment to our customers," said Bill Vail. "We remain independent, present, and now more equipped than ever to meet the evolving needs of those we serve."

What Customers Can Expect:

• More inventory and product availability

• Faster delivery and expanded logistics

• Access to new specialty services and technical expertise

• The same people, service, and values-now with even more support

As we move forward as one team under The Macomb Group, our mission remains the same: to provide industry-leading products, service, and solutions-backed by the experience and integrity you have come to rely on.

About The Macomb Group:

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 30 service branches and over 700 employees in 11 states including Michigan, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, power plants and utility providers, general manufacturing, food and beverage, hospitals, schools, and general industry.

For more information, please call (888) 756-4110 or visit us at www.macombgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Mark D. Calzolano

Chief Corporate Development Officer

The Macomb Group

Office 586.825.6974

SOURCE: The Macomb Group

