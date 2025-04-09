Insightful Awarded 36 Top Badges in G2's Spring 2025 Report

Insightful's employee monitoring software and time tracking software were recognized across seven global markets by G2

Insightful , a leading workforce analytics software, has received 36 top badges in the latest rankings from the prominent software review platform, G2. These awards underline Insightful's leadership across various global markets in employee monitoring software and time tracking software.

Key Details:

Insightful awarded 36 top badges across employee monitoring, time tracking, and time and attendance verticals.

The awards include recognition in seven geographical regions, highlighting Insightful's global reach.

G2's reports are based on authentic reviews captured from users of software products.

Powering Thousands of Workplaces

The latest awards from G2 underscore Insightful's place as a market leader in employee tracking software . Used by more than 5,000 organizations and 200,000 users, Insightful garnered recognition from G2 by enabling its clients to achieve productivity improvements of up to 95% and improve efficiency by as much as 70%.

Insightful received accolades in multiple categories for its award-winning computer monitoring software , including Grid Leader, Momentum Leader, and High Performer across diverse geographic regions and company sizes. The recognition from G2 emphasizes Insightful's position as a user-centric work tracking software designed for optimal ease of use, quick setup, and comprehensive functionality.

Global Recognition

Notably, Insightful received top honors in the employee monitoring, time tracking, and time and attendance categories across seven regions, reinforcing its rapidly growing market presence globally.

Insightful was designated as a leader in Latin America, EMEA, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Asia, in both Time Tracking and Time & Attendance categories. This global recognition stems from organizations using Insightful's remote work systems to manage staff around the world.

A Product Users Love

Insightful's CEO and Founder, Ivan Petrovic, said, "These badges reinforce our commitment to building intuitive, powerful workforce analytics solutions. User reviews form the backbone of these rankings, and we're proud to consistently meet and exceed user expectations."

"These awards reflect our dedication to not only simplifying workforce analytics but also to providing deep, actionable insights that significantly enhance productivity and operational efficiency."

About Insightful

Insightful (ex Workpuls) workforce analytics and remote work software drives business growth by improving productivity, efficiency and workflows. Trusted by 5,100 brands and used by more than 210,000 people.

Contact Information:

Seb Kipman

Email: media@insightful.io

For further details visit: www.insightful.io .

