West Park Advisory LLC: West Park Advisory Launches: Partnering With Companies to Maximize Value With Wall Street

Three founding partners have decades of experience guiding companies through the full investor engagement lifecycle

West Park Advisory LLC (WPA), a specialty capital markets firm built on the premise that "Wall Street is a Credibility Economy," is launching with a team of seasoned capital markets professionals. The firm is built to enable companies at all stages to better achieve their business and market potential by addressing the key questions investors need answered to underwrite a company's growth potential.

Founded by three principals with over 25 years of average experience, the firm offers tailored services to clients navigating ongoing investor engagement as well as critical financial milestones such as IPOs, capital raises, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, activism and investment thesis development.

"We founded WPA with a focus to help companies articulate their full value to Wall Street. We clarify complex technology and business strategies, to ultimately strengthen relationships with both existing and new investors," said Liz Lemon, Principal. "Keith, Tim and I have collaborated for decades as former bankers, investors and corporate finance professionals and are committed to driving our client's success in the capital markets."

"Wall Street is undergoing a profound transformation, accelerated by the rapid adoption of AI. By understanding the investor mindset and the ways these changes influence volatility and valuation, we serve as an important trusted capital markets partner, helping guide our clients through this evolving landscape," said Keith Ferguson, Principal.

"Our team has worked with a diverse range of companies, from established Fortune 100 giants to private, fast-growing startups at the beginning of their journey. We are fluent in the language of Wall Street, bringing deep technical expertise in valuation, capital structure, and financial analysis to help companies achieve their strategic goals," added Tim Daubenspeck, Principal.

With a presence in both New York and Palo Alto, West Park Advisory is uniquely positioned to support companies navigating the complexities of today's dynamic market environment.

Our Principals

Liz Lemon has over 25 years of experience as a senior executive in corporate communications and capital markets banking. As a Managing Director at Allen & Company, she was a leader on numerous large scale IPOs and capital raises, catering to companies from early-stage startups to multibillion-dollar public entities. Prior to Allen & Company, Liz was the internal lead for the IPOs of both Arista Networks and Pure Storage, led R&D communications in the Office of the CTO at VMware, and was the Director of Investor Relations at Cisco Systems.

Keith Ferguson is a Wall Street veteran with nearly 30 years of experience as an institutional investor across multiple industries. Most recently, he served as a Founding Partner at TimesSquare Capital Management, a fundamental research-driven investment firm focused on small- and mid-sized growth companies. Previously, Keith held key roles as a Director at Alkeon Capital Management, a technology-focused hedge fund, and as a Vice President at Loomis, Sayles, a prominent institutional investment firm.

Tim Daubenspeck has over 25 years of Wall Street experience. He spent the last five years as a Senior Managing Director at Teneo, and a Partner and Head of Brunswick's US Strategic Investor Relations practice. During his 20 year investing career, Tim was a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at ClearBridge Investments. As Chairman of the ClearBridge Proxy Committee, with over $140 billion in voting power, he negotiated extensively with CEOs and board members to ensure company actions aligned with shareholder interests. Prior to ClearBridge, Tim was a senior sell-side analyst covering technology for Pacific Crest Securities and SG Cowen Securities.

