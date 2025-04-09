AmeriLife's Vertical Vision Increases Annuity Distribution Power With The Ohlson Group Partnership

Indiana-based FMO joins the AmeriLife family of companies to expand in-house proprietary and semi-exclusive product portfolios

Vertical Vision Financial Marketing, LLC, ("V2") a leading insurance marketing organization specializing in annuity products, and an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), announced today that it has acquired The Ohlson Group, a family-oriented, annuity-focused insurance field marketing organization (FMO) based in Carmel, Indiana. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner up with Joe, Nick, and The Ohlson Group team," said Chris Seats, president of V2. "Their continued passion and strong dedication to providing excellent service, building trust, maintaining integrity, and ensuring profitability perfectly align with V2 and AmeriLife's commitment to personalization and exceptional service.

Founded in 1975 and led by a second-generation management team, The Ohlson Group provides education, compliance, marketing, and other end-to-end business and administrative support services to its network of more than 2,000 agents.

"Our company was founded and nurtured by our father to where it is today," said Joe and Nick Ohlson, president and executive vice president, respectively, of The Ohlson Group. "We are proud to continue his legacy and vision alongside V2 and AmeriLife's focus on culture, a best-in-class business environment, and an extensive client-centric distribution network."

Dedicated to driving appointment setting and maximizing marketing dollars for its producers, V2 focuses on growing its producers' practices through exclusive marketing programs, sales coaching, and dedicated back-office support.

"Joe and Nick's commitment and drive for The Ohlson Group's success truly inspire us," said Mike Vietri, Chief Distribution Officer for AmeriLife Wealth Group. "This partnership highlights the expanding reach of our network, enabling our platform to support a wider range of beneficiaries in securing their insurance and financial needs with outstanding commitment and customer service."

About The Ohlson Group

The Ohlson Group is a three-generation insurance marketing organization dedicated to fulfilling life insurance and annuity financial professionals' distribution, sales, marketing, and administrative requirements. We are committed to ensuring that our founding values are integral to every business transaction and for every participant involved. Your success is our paramount objective. To learn more, visit The Ohlson Group website.

About Vertical Vision

V2 is an Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) that has established itself as a leading force in appointment setting and marketing dollar maximization within the financial and insurance sectors. As an affiliate of AmeriLife, a national wealth and health distributor, we utilize our extensive resources to drive the growth of your financial advisory business. To learn more, visit V2Leads.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as a leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents, financial professionals, and over 100 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

