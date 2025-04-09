SpendMend Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates that SpendMend is operating with leading security practices to protect sensitive information.

SpendMend, a leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced that its systems-Analytics, Data Capture & Processing System, Data Storage System, Medical Device Warranty Tracking (MDWT), Portal, Rebate Insight, Trulla Direct, and Trulla Procurement-have earned HITRUST i1 Certified status for information security.

SpendMend



HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that these systems are leveraging a curated set of controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence that we are following leading security practices," said Jeff Streelman, Vice President of Information Security at SpendMend. "We're proud of our team for achieving this milestone and reinforcing our commitment to securing sensitive healthcare data. This certification validates our dedication to data protection and risk management across all our in-scope systems."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "SpendMend's HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

About SpendMend

SpendMend helps healthcare organizations improve their cost cycle management and uncover savings to help fund patient care. By combining industry-leading technology with deep expertise, SpendMend delivers full visibility and meaningful financial impact across purchased services, pharmacy, supply chain, finance, and compliance. SpendMend partners with the nation's top hospitals, health systems, and IDNs to illuminate dark data and deliver measurable, sustainable value.

Contact Information

Kylee Ayar

Marketing Manager at SpendMend

616.257.8331

kayar@spendmend.com





SOURCE: SpendMend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire