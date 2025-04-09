Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: The Cree Trappers Association, the Cree Hunters Economic Security Board and Mining & Exploration Companies Approve 2025 Funding to Continue the Reconstruction of Cabins Burnt during the 2023 Forest Fires, James Bay, Quebec

The Cree Trappers Association ("CTA"), the Cree Hunters Economic Security Board ("CHESB"), and 16 mining and exploration companies (the "Companies") are pleased to announce that they have approved the 2025 funding to continue the reconstruction of the cabins burnt by the wildfires in 2023 in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec, Canada. On October 31, 2024, the CHESB and the Companies had announced their voluntary financial contribution totalling $750,000 for the Reconstruction Initiative Forest Fires Fund 2023 ("RIFFF").

In 2024, the CTA launched a cabin replacement program in collaboration with the Niskamoon Corporation, the Cree Nation Government and the Eenou-Eeyou Community Foundation to construct replacement cabins for Cree hunters and trappers who occupy Cree land. A total of 50 cabins were rebuilt. Funding provided by the CHESB ($ 400,000) and the Companies ($ 200,000) will be used to continue the cabin rebuild process in 2025. Additional funding will be provided in 2026.

Allan House, Chief Financial Officer at the CTA says: "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support from different companies with our cabin rebuild project. Our people will continue to occupy our lands by providing them warm new cabins, and we have the desire to help those in need, and rebuilding has been our priority, Thank you."

Serge Larivière, Director General of the CHESB says: "The mission of our organization is to support Cree hunters who choose harvesting activities as a way of life. But in order to do so, Cree hunters need a comfortable place to stay, a base camp that is located within the territory. Reconstructing burnt cabins is the first step in helping hunters return rapidly to their traditional activities on the land! This is why our Board was quick to offer financial support for this important initiative!"

Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer of Quebec Precious Metals Corporation and who leads this initiative for the Companies says: "On behalf of the contributing companies, we are delighted to see this initial funding being deployed to assist with the cabins rebuild. We are committed to provide funding in 2026 and seek additional funding from other companies including services suppliers to the exploration and mining industry that operate in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory."

About the CTA

The CTA's mandate and responsibility consist in protecting and promoting the interests and values of Eeyou/Eenou trappers, traditional pursuits, and governance of hunting territories in Eeyou Istchee. This mandate extends to the management of territory and wildlife resources and of environmental matters. The main goal of the CTA is to foster, promote, protect and assist in preserving the way of life, values, activities and traditions of the Eeyou/Eenou trappers of Quebec and to safeguard the traditional system of Eeyou/Eenou traplines.

About the CHESB

The CHESB is a bipartisan organization composed of six members, three of whom are appointed by the government of Quebec and three by the Cree Nation Government. The CHESB's mission is to administer the Economic Security Program for Cree Hunters, which was established in 1975 following the signing of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement. The program is intended for Crees residing in Quebec who practice wildlife harvesting activities as a way of life.

About the RIFFF

The RIFFF is a partnership between the CHESB, the Companies and the Eeyou Istchee James Bay communities. The RIFFF will allow, starting in 2025, the reconstruction of burnt cabins and complement the work underway by the CTA on the most impacted traplines. According to the information collected by CNG Forestry, 11% of the land and nearly 60% of the traplines were affected by the 2023 forest fires. The Companies are:

Austroid Corporation

Bonterra Resources Inc.

Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Cygnus Metals Ltd.

Dhilmar Éléonore

Fury Gold Mines Limited

Gold Fields Limited

Harfang Exploration Inc.

Midland Exploration Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals

Power Metallic Mines Inc.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada

Sirios Resources Inc.

Troilus Gold Corporation

