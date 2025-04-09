Nate Arnold Joins Zekelman Industries as President, Z Modular

Arnold previously served as Senior Vice President of Construction and Development at Brookfield Properties

Zekelman Industries, the leading independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and a trailblazer in integrated real estate development, today announced Nate Arnold has been appointed President of its Z Modular division. Arnold succeeds Mickey McNamara, who was recently promoted to President of Zekelman Industries.

Z Modular, an innovative leader in integrated real estate development, is addressing the housing crisis with cutting-edge off-site construction, standardized building designs, and integrated construction management. The division is experiencing rapid growth, with eight developments completed and ten more scheduled for completion in the next two years.

Arnold brings over 20 years of leadership expertise in real estate, asset management, and construction management to Z Modular. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Construction and Development at Brookfield Properties and holds master's degrees in construction management and real estate development from the University of Southern California.

"Z Modular is revolutionizing how housing is built for working-class Americans, and we're excited to have Nate on our team," McNamara said. "His hands-on experience and leadership across the full spectrum of real estate development and construction will directly support our mission to deliver the best total cost, schedule, and quality in real estate development."

"In the midst of a severe housing crisis, the status quo of delivering and managing housing units just isn't cutting it," Arnold said. "Change is needed and Z Modular is at the forefront of that change. I'm thrilled to join the team pushing for a real improvement on that front."

Arnold's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Z Modular as it builds on its commitment to deliver high-quality, scalable real estate solutions faster and more efficiently.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 23 manufacturing locations and 3,000+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com and zmodular.com.

