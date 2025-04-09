Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025
ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2025 15:14 Uhr
Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Holds 124th Anniversary Shareholders Meeting

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2025 / Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc., holding company of Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management, held their 124th Anniversary Annual Shareholders Meeting on Friday, April 4, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, Virginia. The company reported earnings for 2024 at a 12.9% increase over 2023 earnings.

Along with the numbers, Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman, President & CEO, presented banking industry trends and insights. "We like to share with our shareholders what is happening in the industry so they have a good perspective on our performance and path going forward," commented Szyperski. "A lot is happening in banking including merger and acquisition activity, new technology, and changing consumer behavior. It's important for our shareholders to know how we are approaching these trends and how we are preparing ourselves for the future."

Szyperski also spoke about how much Chesapeake gives to its local communities in both monetary contributions and employee volunteerism. Additionally, he outlined Chesapeake's strategy and the importance of staying relevant in order to thrive for the next 125 years. As part of the strategy to enhance long-term shareholder value, Szyperski discussed the company incurring an $8 million loss in the first quarter expressly done to reposition $75 million of investments into significantly higher yields. "This decision was made as a proactive move on our part to enhance long-term shareholder value," said Szyperski. "The company will remain profitable for 2025 as well as well capitalized." To learn more visit Chesapeake's website at chesapeakefinancialshares.com.

The meeting concluded with a festive 125th Anniversary reception for shareholders and company employees in attendance.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. Follow Chesapeake Bank on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski
jszyperski@ches.bank
804-435-1181; 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.



