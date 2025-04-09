Lithuania added record solar capacity in 2024, pushing cumulative installations to nearly 2 GW, driven largely by residential systems and a favorable regulatory framework. Lithuania added 870 MW of solar in 2024, setting a new calendar-year record and surpassing the 572 MW installed in 2022 and 536 MW in 2023. The additions raised Lithuania's total solar capacity to more than 1. 97 GW, including nearly 1. 4 GW of residential solar and 583 MW of utility-scale capacity. Juras Ulbikas, research director at the Vilnius-based Applied Research Institute for Prospective Technologies, and Vitas Maciulis, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...