KENMEI TECHNOLOGIES, S.L.: Goodbye Dashboards, Hello AI Agents: Telecom Networks Go Autonomous With Kenmei's Agentic AI Solution

Autonomous AI agents eliminate manual workflows, cutting operational costs by up to 30% and unlock a new era of self-operating networks.

Telecom operators worldwide have a problem: too many dashboards, too many data, and too little time. Today, Kenmei introduces Autonomous AI Agents, purpose-built tools designed to independently analyze network data, autonomously solve issues, and drastically reduce the workload of telecom engineers.

Until now:

Telecom operators have relied heavily on engineers manually interpreting data and performing tasks to maintain network reliability.

This approach has proven increasingly unsustainable amid growing network complexity and volume of data, creating operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies.

"Telecom operations can no longer rely solely on human monitoring and manual interventions," said Vicent Soler, CEO of Kenmei. "Our Autonomous AI Agents proactively analyze networks, independently making real-time decisions to maintain optimal performance and efficiency."

Kenmei's Autonomous AI Agents:

Independently analyze complex network scenarios and decide necessary actions across critical areas such as anomaly detection, network optimization, interference management, and energy conservation. These AI Agents move telecom operators from reactive problem-solving toward proactive, automated network management.

"The goal is simple: networks that manage themselves," explained Soler. "Our AI Agents dramatically reduce manual workloads and human bottlenecks, allowing telecom operators to focus on strategic initiatives rather than day-to-day operational challenges."

Early deployments of Kenmei's Autonomous AI Agents have already demonstrated impressive results, including:

operational expense reductions of up to 30%,

30% increase in engineers' efficiency,

significant improvements in network uptime and overall performance.

Kenmei's solution addresses a critical need at a pivotal moment when telecom operators face heightened complexity, cost pressures, and ambitious sustainability goals.

For more information or to schedule an exclusive briefing, visit https://www.kenmei.ai/post/ai-agents-network-management

About Kenmei

Founded in 2018 by telecom industry veterans, Kenmei specializes in advanced AI solutions tailored for mobile network operators. Based in Valencia, Spain, Kenmei serves leading global telecom providers, driving operational efficiency and innovation through autonomous network management.

