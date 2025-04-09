Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - This appointment comes one week after the announcement on April 2 that OCIM had become the owner of the Chala One and Kori One Gold processing plants in Peru following the Inca One Gold Corp receivership proceedings. Now in charge of the Production Business Unit of the OCIM Group, Ivan's priority is to restart gold production alongside the local team he will have put together. He will be aided in this by his perfect knowledge of these plants, which he has already managed in the past, and by his close relationship with the top management of the OCIM Group, whose ambitions and vision he shares.

Ivan is a seasoned professional with extensive hands-on experience and a strategic vision, driving the project's development in Peru. This includes financial projections, assets, working capital, cash flow, organizational structure, and talent acquisition. Additionally, he optimizes operational performance in coordination with OCIM's headquarters.

He leads relationships, negotiations, and supply management with small and medium-scale artisanal gold producers, optimizing logistics, metallurgical processes, asset security, financial and legal management, as well as community and government relations. He oversees and supports the formalization of miners and the attainment of critical international certifications, ensuring the export of high-quality gold in compliance with LBMA standards and Peru's "Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining" (ASM) regulations.

Recognized as a key reference figure in small and medium-scale mining, he is frequently invited to conferences and television programs to discuss the potential of the gold sector. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from EADA (Spain), a Diploma in Strategic Marketing from CENTRUM at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. He is a Chemical Metallurgist from TECSUP (Peru).

Ivan has demonstrated leadership in the gold metallurgy processes as well as in risk analysis within the supply chain. He possesses in-depth knowledge of Peru's mining potential and the international gold market. A specialist in international certifications, he is an associate of the Mining Board at the National University of Engineering.

With over fifteen years of experience in the Mining and Energy sectors, he has held leadership roles in multinational companies such as SODEXO, ACHILLES, PECSA, and MESSER, driving B2B strategies and negotiations. In the past five years, he has led companies related to ASM gold supply and metallurgy.

"Ivan's professionalism and outstanding experience in this sector will enable OCIM to be positioned as a global leader in the responsible supply of ASM gold for LBMA-certified refineries and for Swiss Better Gold brands," explains Laurent Mathiot, Chairman and CEO of OCIM. " Through this appointment, OCIM is also seeking to rely on Peruvian teams by promoting local skills."

ABOUT OCIM

Founded in Paris in 1961, the OCIM Group, owned and managed by the holding company OCIM Finance SA, has a long experience of managing and financing tangible assets. In addition to its historic real estate business, OCIM has diversified into other tangible assets considered strategic, in particular precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum grade metals, by carrying out a dual and complementary activity as a trader and financier. As a trader, OCIM buys and sells throughout the value chain of the assets concerned, from producers to end users. As a financier, OCIM funds the operations of the value chain, mainly through prepayment contracts. The subsidiary OCIM Metals & Mining SA carries all the financing and absorbs the credit risks. The trading subsidiary electrum SA absorbs market risks such as commodity fluctuations and exchange rate risks. OCIM has teams based mainly in Paris and Geneva.

To learn more about OCIM, visit: www.ocim.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247893

SOURCE: OCIM Finance SA