Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BN455J50
Issuer Name
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Rathbones Investment Management Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands)
St Peter Port
Guernsey
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
London
United Kingdom
Rathbones Investment Management International Limited
St Helier
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Torch Nominees Limited
St Peter Port
Guernsey
Hero Nominees Limited
St Peter Port
Guernsey
Ferlim Nominees Limited
London
United Kingdom
BNP Paribas Limited
London
United Kingdom
Rathbone Nominees Limited
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
08-Apr-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
09-Apr-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
14.976900
0.000000
14.976900
73975563
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
15.924500
0.000000
15.924500
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BN455J50
73975563
14.976900
Sub Total 8.A
73975563
14.976900%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbones Group PLC
Rathbones Investment Management Limited
8.438100
8.438100%
Rathbones Group PLC
Rathbones Investment Management International Limited
0.077000
0.077000%
Rathbones Group PLC
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
6.414500
6.414500%
Rathbones Group PLC
Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) Limited
0.047300
0.047300%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
None
12. Date of Completion
09-Apr-2025
13. Place Of Completion
Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW