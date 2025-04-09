U.S. Healthcare Consumers Share Real-World Perspectives on Digital Tools, Communication Preferences, and Engagement Experiences in Black Book's Q1 2025 Sentiment Survey

Black Book Market Research LLC, the healthcare industry's leading independent research firm, has released its highly anticipated 2025 Black Book of Patient Engagement & Healthcare Consumer Communications Technology. This comprehensive report, now available for free download at Black Book Market Research, provides an in-depth analysis of the tools, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of patient engagement and healthcare consumer experiences.

Black Book Market Research LLC, the healthcare industry's leading independent and vendor-neutral research firm, has released the 2025 Black Book of Patient Engagement & Healthcare Consumer Communications Technology - a data-rich, 103-page guide grounded in real-world feedback from patients, clinicians, and IT users. Based on client-submitted evaluations and peer experiences across hospitals, health systems, payers, and medical groups, the report highlights the innovations transforming digital patient engagement, from AI-powered automation and remote patient monitoring (RPM) to personalized chatbots, omnichannel communication, and digital front door strategies.

The 2025 edition evaluates 224 vendors across 14 core solution categories, using 18 key performance indicators specifically tailored to patient engagement and healthcare consumer communication technologies. This evidence-based framework enables technology buyers to confidently benchmark performance, identify high-performing tools, and make informed upgrade and purchasing decisions aligned with current trends in access, personalization, interoperability, and value-based care.

Consumers Demand Seamless, Digital-First Healthcare Experiences

Black Book's Q1 2025 national sentiment survey of 670 healthcare consumers reveals a significant shift in patient expectations, with digital tools and personalized communication emerging as critical drivers of satisfaction and loyalty. Key findings include:

Digital Tools Are Essential : 83% of respondents prefer using digital tools - such as mobile apps, portals, and automated reminders - for scheduling appointments, paying bills, and receiving care reminders.

Self-Service Drives Loyalty : 79% of patients said the ability to self-schedule or reschedule appointments online directly influenced their choice of provider.

Financial Transparency Matters : 75% of patients are more likely to return to providers offering clear financial tools, such as cost estimators and flexible payment options.

Secure Communication Is Key : 86% of patients report higher satisfaction with providers offering secure, personalized two-way messaging.

Younger Generations Lead the Way: 96% of Gen Z and Millennial respondents expressed strong preferences for digital-first communication, including mobile apps and AI-powered chatbots.

Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research, emphasized the importance of these findings: "The healthcare industry is undergoing a digital transformation at an unprecedented pace. Patients now expect the same level of convenience, personalization, and seamless interaction they experience in other industries. Advanced technologies like AI, predictive analytics, and omnichannel communication platforms are no longer optional - they are the foundation of modern patient engagement strategies. Providers that fail to adapt risk being left behind in a consumer-driven healthcare ecosystem."

Top 2025 Patient Engagement & Communication Platforms

The 2025 Black Book of Patient Engagement & Healthcare Consumer Communications Technology identifies the highest-rated vendors offering fully integrated engagement tools across key categories. These platforms ensure seamless patient communication, access, scheduling, education, financial transparency, and virtual care capabilities. 1,660 providers with implemented patient engagement and/or secure communications tools responded to the satisfaction survey.

End-to-End Patient Engagement Platform (Non-EHR/Vendor Agnostic): InteliChart

InteliChart is recognized for its all-in-one platform integrating portals, scheduling, secure messaging, RPM, education, and payments. Its AI-driven personalized outreach and seamless EHR interoperability make it a leader in delivering scalable, omnichannel communication solutions.

EHR-Centric Patient Engagement Platforms: Epic MyChart

Epic MyChart provides integrated patient record access, scheduling, and telehealth capabilities, offering a mobile-optimized experience that enhances patient engagement and communication.

Automated Appointment Scheduling & Reminders: Zocdoc

Zocdoc leads the category with its online provider matching and booking platform, streamlining appointment scheduling and improving patient access to care.

Secure Patient Messaging & Virtual Care Communications: Spok

Spok is the top-rated platform for secure, enterprise-wide communication, offering HIPAA-compliant messaging, real-time care team coordination, and seamless workflows that improve response times and patient outcomes.

Healthcare Chatbots & AI-Powered Digital Assistants: Hyro

Hyro's AI-powered virtual assistants excel in conversational engagement, helping patients with scheduling, symptom assessment, and navigation of healthcare services.

Patient Financial Engagement & Billing Transparency: Waystar

Waystar is recognized for its automated patient payments and price estimate tools, improving financial transparency and simplifying the billing process for patients.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) & Chronic Disease Communication: Livongo (Teladoc Health)

Livongo leads the RPM category with its AI-driven chronic disease management platform, offering personalized coaching and real-time health monitoring for conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Outreach & Community Engagement: Unite Us

Unite Us is the top-rated platform for addressing social determinants of health, providing a nationwide referral network that connects patients with critical community resources.

Telehealth & Virtual Care Platforms: Doxy.me

Doxy.me is recognized for its secure telehealth video consultations, offering a simple, HIPAA-compliant platform for virtual care delivery.

Online Reputation Management & Patient Satisfaction Analytics: Press Ganey

Press Ganey is the gold standard in patient satisfaction analytics, providing actionable insights through AI-powered feedback tools and sentiment analysis.

Voice Recognition, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), & Speech AI: Nuance (Microsoft)

Nuance leads the category with its advanced medical voice AI, offering speech recognition tools that streamline clinical documentation and improve provider efficiency.

18 Precise Key Performance Indicators for PE Vendor Evaluation

The 2025 Black Book of Patient Engagement & Healthcare Consumer Communications Technology evaluates vendors using 18 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) tailored to the unique demands of this sector. These KPIs assess critical areas such as compliance with healthcare regulations, AI-powered personalization, interoperability with EHRs and payer systems, omnichannel communication capabilities, and patient satisfaction outcomes.

The KPIs also measure innovation in areas like predictive engagement, secure messaging, and digital front door solutions, as well as the vendor's ability to support value-based care initiatives and address social determinants of health. By benchmarking vendors against these KPIs, the report provides healthcare organizations with a comprehensive, evidence-based framework for selecting the best solutions to meet their patient engagement goals.

Key Trends Shaping Patient Engagement in 2025

The report highlights several key trends driving the adoption of patient engagement tools and technologies:

AI-Powered Engagement : Artificial intelligence is transforming patient engagement by automating appointment scheduling, reminders, and follow-ups, reducing administrative workloads by up to 60% in high-volume outpatient settings.

Omnichannel Communication : Integrated communication platforms that combine SMS, email, mobile apps, and secure portals are improving patient satisfaction, with 74% of patients reporting higher engagement when these tools are used.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) : Wearable-driven RPM solutions are projected to reach 94 million users in the U.S. by 2027, enabling patients to monitor their health in real time and receive proactive care.

Financial Engagement Tools : Digital billing solutions, cost estimators, and flexible payment options are addressing patient frustrations with traditional billing methods, improving satisfaction and financial transparency.

Social Determinants of Health (SDoH): Engagement platforms are increasingly addressing non-medical factors like housing, transportation, and food insecurity, ensuring equitable access to care and improving health outcomes.

Independent Research and Vendor Evaluations

The 2025 Black Book of Patient Engagement & Healthcare Consumer Communications Technology provides an unbiased evaluation of 224 vendors across 14 solution categories, including patient portals, AI-powered engagement tools, remote patient monitoring, financial engagement solutions, and omnichannel communication platforms.

The report benchmarks vendors based on feedback from healthcare organizations, providers, and patients, ensuring a comprehensive and objective analysis of the market.

