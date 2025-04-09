7EDGE Achieves AWS DynamoDB Service Delivery, Enhancing Database Solutions

BENGALURU, India, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7EDGE, a Digital Product Engineering Company, announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS DynamoDB, recognizing that 7EDGE follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS services to end customers.

DynamoDB is a fast, scalable, and serverless database solution, and 7EDGE has been recognized by AWS for its expertise in delivering it. This recognition highlights their ability to help businesses easily manage and grow their modern & custom applications without worrying about database performance or scaling issues.

Ranjith N, Manager I, Development Operations at 7EDGE, states, "We are excited to announce our achievement of AWS DynamoDB Service Delivery, which enhances our capacity to deliver efficient and scalable cloud computing solutions. This milestone underscores our team's dedication to innovation and excellence. With DynamoDB 's fully managed NoSQL capabilities, we can now provide high-performance data management solutions that empower our clients to effectively manage their growing data needs. We look forward to leveraging this new capability to benefit our current clients and attract new partnerships."

With this achievement, 7EDGE has once again proven its commitment to providing innovative solutions to its clients. The company continues to invest in the latest technologies and expand its capabilities to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients. This achievement is just one of the many milestones that 7EDGE has achieved, and it is a clear indication of the company's growth and success in the technology industry.

Building on past successes, including the AWS Lambda Service Delivery, AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, and AWS SaaS Consulting Competency, 7EDGE is committed to delivering innovative, cloud-native solutions.

About 7EDGE

7EDGE is a Digital Product Engineering Company based in Bengaluru, India. Their core expertise lies in crafting modern applications with cloud-native services, specializing in microservices and serverless architecture tailored to the requirements of enterprises and startups alike. They deliver unparalleled solutions to industries and companies across the globe.

Their proficiency extends to transforming legacy monolithic applications into API-driven microservices applications, fostering scalability and agility. Furthermore, they leverage serverless architecture and cloud-native services to deploy highly scalable infrastructure, ensuring businesses stay ahead in the digital landscape.

