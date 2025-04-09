NUMA Group with over 1 Million Nights served and 100% Revenue Growth in 2024

Adding €80 Million in Revenue and €50 Million in Gross Operating Profit

Leading the modern Hospitality Industry with AI-Driven Innovation

From London to Lisbon - NUMA's Rapid Expansion into Europe's Top Travel Destinations

NUMA Group, Europe's leading fully digitalized hospitality platform, has concluded another groundbreaking year in 2024, marked by expansion in Europe, strategic acquisitions, and strong partnerships. Available now in Europe's 36 most vibrant cities and in 15 countries, NUMA has solidified its position as the technology-driven European leader in modern hospitality. The company's achievements underscore its commitment to redefining the travel experience for contemporary travelers while maximizing value for real estate partners and investors.

Christian Gaiser, CEO of NUMA Group, states: "At NUMA, we are redefining the hospitality industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology-driven solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers. In the last few years, we've built a profitable, resilient European business based on sustainable rent coverage ratios and a strong balance sheet. By adding €80 million in revenue and approximately €50 million in Gross Operating Profit, NUMA plans again for strong national and international growth in 2025 and beyond. With over 1 million nights served and more than 100% revenue growth in 2024 compared to 2023, these achievements highlight our ability to scale while delivering exceptional guest experiences." Gaiser adds: "As we continue to expand NUMA, we are actively exploring further M&A opportunities to strengthen our position as the most forward-thinking AI-driven operator in the hospitality sector."

Expansion Across Europe

In 2024, NUMA Group expanded into new markets and strengthened its presence in existing ones. Key milestones included its entry into the United Kingdom, highlighted by the launch of NUMA Bloom in London's Bloomsbury district. This Georgian-style property exemplifies NUMA's ability to combine historic charm with state-of-the-art digital guest services. The acquisition of Native Places, a leading UK lifestyle aparthotel brand, further bolstered NUMA's portfolio with over 800 units across London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. The integration of Native Places marks a significant step in NUMA's strategy to develop the UK market while enhancing its offerings for both leisure and business travelers.

NUMA also made strides in Southern Europe with expansions in Spain and Portugal. In Madrid, a partnership with Alting transformed a prime commercial building on Fuencarral Street into a state-of-the-art tourist apartment complex. In Lisbon and Málaga, NUMA secured new properties to cater to growing demand in these high-potential markets. Meanwhile, Italy saw remarkable growth with new properties in Rome, Venice, and Florence under the leadership of Umberto Ottaviani, who was appointed as the new General Manager for Italy.

The Nordic region also became a focal point for expansion. NUMA launched its first property in Copenhagen's trendy Nørrebro district in partnership with Invesco Real Estate. This move underscores NUMA's commitment to bringing its innovative hospitality model to Scandinavia.

Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships

NUMA's acquisition of Native Places was one of the year's most significant developments. This move expanded NUMA's footprint and brought Native's award-winning properties under the NUMA Group's umbrella. The expansion of Native Manchester at Ducie Street Warehouse exemplifies this synergy, combining Native's design excellence with NUMA's advanced AI-driven technology solutions.

In France, NUMA partnered with Amundi Immobilier, the largest asset manager in Europe, to launch the Grand Paris hotel close to the soon-to-open Grand Paris Metro station for metro line 15. Similarly, partnerships with developers including Ratisbona Iberia and Deka Immobilien Investment have enabled NUMA to deliver high-quality accommodations that resonate with both leisure and business travelers. NUMA's projects align with sustainability goals by incorporating energy-efficient designs that meet KfW Standard 55 requirements.

AI-Powered Hospitality

At the heart of NUMA's success lies its proprietary technology platform, featuring groundbreaking AI advancements that redefine operational efficiency and enhance guest experiences. By automating 65% of guest communication and optimizing room assignments for maximum flexibility via AI agents, NUMA's proprietary AI solutions are transforming the way modern travelers engage with hospitality services. Key innovations from NUMA already include AI-driven proactive issue resolution via review analysis and reservation processing that reduces workloads by 70% while improving response times by 90%.

In the future, NUMA plans to introduce in-room AI assistants, elevating guest experiences by anticipating needs, curating personalized itineraries, and managing tasks such as restaurant bookings and room service orders. The company envisions additional AI solutions conducting room inspections, ensuring cleanliness, and efficiently identifying maintenance issues. AI-driven property analysis will expedite expansion efforts by automating floor plan creation and optimizing layouts for operational success.

These technologies enhance guest satisfaction and streamline operations, making NUMA the most forward-thinking AI player in the hospitality sector.

Leadership Additions

NUMA's success in 2024 was underpinned by strategic leadership appointments to drive growth and innovation. Antonio Fragateiro was named Director of Real Estate for Portugal to spearhead expansion efforts in this key market. Additionally, Andrea Favarato and Sarah Sonntag joined NUMA to strengthen corporate sales through the new "NUMA for Business" platform (https://numastays.com/business), catering to industries such as entertainment and consulting.

Establishing an elite brand advisory board further demonstrated NUMA's commitment to innovation. Industry veterans from Nike, Airbnb, and G-Star joined forces to provide strategic guidance on brand positioning and customer experience. This initiative underscores NUMA's ambition to redefine hospitality through bold innovation.

Looking Ahead

As NUMA enters 2025, boasting an equity ratio of more than 60% with over €2.5 billion in assets under management and operations spanning more than 15 countries and 36 cities, it is poised for another year of transformative growth, adding €80 million in revenue and approximately €50 million in Gross Operating Profit in 2025. The company also prioritizes sustainability by incorporating green building certifications such as DGNB Gold into its projects. With continued investments in technology, sustainability, and market expansion, NUMA remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences for modern travelers while driving the future of hospitality.

For more information about NUMA Group's innovative approach to hospitality and partnership opportunities, visit https://partner.numastays.com.

About the NUMA Group

Berlin-based NUMA Group is the leading European operator of a fully digitized hospitality platform. The company offers modern travelers innovative design accommodations. As a reliable partner for investors, owners, and developers, NUMA uses proprietary technology-based operator solutions that largely automate operational processes and increase cost efficiencies and revenues. NUMA successfully operates over 8,000 units in leading European A-cities, including Berlin, London, Paris, Rome, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Oslo, Prague, and Vienna.

