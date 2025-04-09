CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: Groundbreaking Study on Risk Assessment of Breast Cancer Aims to Revolutionize Diagnosis and Treatment

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCPK:CYDX) ("CYduct", or the "Company"), a precision medicine-based women's health company focused on the development of breast cancer risk assessment test and diagnostic tools, today announced it is expanding its patient study research on targeted breast cancer biomarkers for risk assessment leading to early detection.

A new study directed by CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. is set to transform the landscape of breast cancer risk assessment, focusing on the development of innovative early diagnostic techniques that could improve survival rates and treatment outcomes. This groundbreaking research, supported by the Dr. Susan Love Fund for Breast Cancer Research at Tower Cancer Research Foundation, seeks to identify specific biomarker combinations associated with breast cancer development allowing for the earliest detection possible, offering new hope to millions of women worldwide.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common and devastating cancers affecting women globally. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 2.5 million women are diagnosed annually, with early detection playing a critical role in overall survival prognosis. Despite advancements in screening methods such as mammography, many cases are still diagnosed at a later stage when the disease has spread, making treatment more difficult, and survival rates less than optimum.

The new study, led by Jill Dietz, M.D. and Shari Yosinski, Ph.D. aims to utilize innovative next-generation automated ELISA technology designed to deliver accurate, reproducible data, to assist in identifying breast cancer indications in noninvasively collected patient samples before it becomes detectable through traditional methods. The study has obtained the required patient samples and aims to offer crucial insights into risk assessment and better screenings that could save lives.

"We are excited about the possibilities this study holds for improving breast cancer risk assessment," said Dr. Jill Dietz, lead medical researcher and Chief Medical Officer. By identifying the disease at its earliest stages, we can significantly improve treatment outcomes, reduce the need for aggressive therapies, and ultimately save lives. This research could mark a transformative shift in the way we approach breast cancer diagnosis and contribute to incorporating a temporal aspect into breast cancer risk management. It allows women to determine if there are changes within their mammary ducts or if conditions remain stable."

About the Tower Cancer Research Foundation (TCRF):

TCRF was established in 1996 by a driven group of physicians, patients, and volunteers with a personal stake in cancer to fund high impact research and survivorship support programs. Today, TCRF continues to advance groundbreaking science and fund essential support for people affected by cancer. TCRF provides financial support to researchers, serving as a platform for further funding and discoveries internationally. Now, Tower Cancer Research Foundation extends its mission with the establishment of the Dr. Susan Love Fund for Breast Cancer Research. Dr. Susan Love established herself as a surgeon in Los Angeles, becoming a trailblazer and a beacon in the work to end breast cancer. The Dr. Susan Love Fund and TCRF's other programs are designed to maximize impact beyond the initial investment, benefiting researchers, patients and families today, with the potential to lead to even greater impact tomorrow. https://www.towercancer.org/

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductDX.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS; ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This press release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "could," "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "proposed," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about CYduct's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although CYduct believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. CYduct cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

Investor Relations +1-888-545-9112

SOURCE: CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire