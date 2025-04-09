Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Learnfield GmbH, the company behind the acclaimed piano-learning platform Skoove, has acquired the Trala app, a leading platform for violin education with over 800,000 downloads worldwide. This strategic move further solidifies Learnfield's position as a leading player in online music education, expanding its reach to support over 4 million music learners in 193 countries.

"We're thrilled to welcome Trala to our portfolio," said Florian Plenge, CEO and co-founder of Learnfield GmbH. "Trala will continue to offer a curriculum curated by world-renowned violinists, as well as tools like real-time feedback and interactive sheet music. Learners can also expect a range of exciting new features, including access to a growing library of popular licensed music."

"We're excited about the opportunities this new chapter brings," said Sam Walder, co-founder of Trala. "This acquisition opens up a world of new possibilities for violin learners. Our mission has always been to make outstanding music education accessible to everyone, and with Learnfield's expertise in both music learning and user growth that mission is now poised to reach even greater heights."

Learnfield will draw on its proven user acquisition expertise to accelerate Trala's growth and amplify its worldwide impact. With existing partnerships with some of the world's leading instrument retailers and manufacturers and one of the largest online music learning blogs, attracting millions of visitors annually, Learnfield brings a deep understanding of how to reach and engage aspiring musicians. For Trala, plans include forging new strategic partnerships within the violin space and unlocking product synergies across the Learnfield ecosystem - such as bundled learning experiences tailored for households. Learnfield will also drive innovation within the app by drawing on its technology and know-how - from access to the world's most popular copyrighted music to industry-leading pitch detection systems - the company aims to take Trala to the next level, doubling their customer base in 2 years.

About Learnfield GmbH

Learnfield GmbH is a leader in digital music education, offering intuitive, technology-driven apps that help individuals master musical instruments. Its flagship app, Skoove, provides an effective, all-in-one piano learning method to millions of students worldwide.

Founded in 2014 by Stephan Schulz and Florian Plenge in Berlin, Skoove has expanded its reach to over 3 million users globally. Localized in 7 languages (EN, DE, FR, ES, JA, KO, CN), Skoove's largest subscriber base is in the USA and Germany. In addition, Skoove offers Skoove Duo, an integrated, 1-to-1 remote learning platform that connects learners with real piano teachers worldwide. The company is committed to its mission of unlocking the magic of playing an instrument and empowering learners to discover and grow their love for music, regardless of age or skill level.

Learnfield is backed by prominent investors, including High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), IBB Ventures, Ringier Digital Ventures, MGO Digital Ventures, Egora Ventures, and Capacura, with investments amounting to €4 million.



About Trala Inc

Trala Inc, creators of the violin learning app Trala, had a mission to make world-class music education accessible to every single person on Earth. Founded in 2017 by Sam Walder and Vishnu Indukuri, Trala offers personalized violin lessons featuring real-time feedback on pitch and rhythm, utilizing advanced signal processing technology. Notably, Trala has collaborated with esteemed violinists such as Joshua Bell, Katie Jacoby, Monique Brooks Roberts, Kiana June Weber, Dr. Nuné Melik, Grace Youn, and Rasa Mahmoudian to enrich its curriculum.

As of 2025, Trala has been downloaded 800,000 times, with users in 193+ countries, and continues to grow. In March 2025, Learnfield GmbH, the company behind the piano-learning app Skoove, acquired the Trala app marking an exciting new chapter with expanded development opportunities and enhanced features for violin learners.

