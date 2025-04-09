US Medical Aesthetics Market worth US$16.38 billion by 2030 with 13.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global US Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to reach US$16.38 billion by 2030 from US$7.62 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.6%. The US medical aesthetics market is growing due to expanding aging population seeking anti-aging solutions, the growing adoption of advanced treatment, the growing influence of social media and beauty trends, technological advancements in aesthetic devices, surge in male aesthetic treatment adoption and the rising popularity of energy based devices such as lasers, ultrasound and radiofrequency (RF).The rising FDA approvals and market expansion of innovative aesthetic products is also supporting market growth. Regulatory challenges and high treatment costs with limited insurance coverage are major concerns for the widespread adoption of digital pathology.

By Based on Facial aesthetics products segment, In the US, the medical aesthetics market is classified based on product into facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, physical dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, skin aesthetic devices, physician-dispensed eyelash products, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, nail treatment laser devices and home care devices. In 2025, the facial aesthetics segment is the leading segment of the medical aesthetics market due to the high demand for cosmetic treatments including growing willingness for Botox process. The increasing demand for scanners is attributed to societal and cultural factors, such as changing beauty standards and the expanding influence of social media. Further, the rising adoption of preventive treatments, particularly among younger demographics seeking early intervention to preserve their aesthetic appearance, also boosts market growth. These factors collectively have enabled facial aesthetics products to become the largest market share in the medical aesthetics market.

By Based on procedures, the US medical aesthetics market is segmented into non-surgical procedures and surgical procedures. The non-surgical procedures segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the lower risk of complications, infections, and anaesthesia-related difficulties. The increasing dominance of sedentary lifestyles is fueling the demand for non-surgical procedures particularly in treatments such as liposuction. Non-surgical techniques enjoy a host of benefits over surgical approaches, including requirement of little downtime, allowing patients to immediately resume normal activities.

By end users, the US medical aesthetics market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and medicals spas, beauty centers, and home care settings. In 2025, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms accounted for the largest share among end users driven by rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic treatments within these healthcare settings. Additionally, the rising trend of medical tourism and plastic surgery, the increasing number of hospitals and growing geriatric population in US are further accelerating the growth. The presence of advanced technology and highly skilled professionals ensure safe and effective outcomes positioning clinics, hospitals and medical spa segment as the key segment in the US industry. Furthermore, the market is benefiting increasing consumer awareness and growing affordability of aesthetic treatments in US.

Prominent players in the medical aesthetics market include AbbVie Inc. (US), Alma Lasers (Israel), Cynosure (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Cutera (US), Galderma (Switzerland), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), and InMode Ltd (Israel).

Study Coverage

The report details the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the US medical aesthetics market and forecasts the market till 2030. It also provides a qualitative and quantitative description of different segments considered for the US medical aesthetics market. The report gives a detailed overview of the market across the US.

