Despite geopolitical upheavals and the current market turmoil, CEOs of the world's largest companies have already invested heavily to adapt to the changes created by such global shifts, and the introduction of new technologies-most notably AI. At the same time, there is an increased need to boost productivity in line with expectations, and align strategic planning more closely with extreme scenarios.

The Arthur D. Little 2025 CEO Insights Study interviewed 309 global CEOs leading companies with a turnover of more than $1 billion, split between key industries and geographies.

These are the headline findings of the largest ever annual Arthur D. Little (ADL) CEO Insights Study, which uniquely combines a survey of global CEOs with ADL's recommendations for action.

AI is being used more in everyday life and is already making a measurable contribution to increasing productivity. However, CEOs are aware that further action is needed: only 29% now have a holistic, embedded AI strategy in place. This means that the majority have not yet used AI specifically where the greatest levers for growth can be expected: in the development of new business models and an increase in productivity. As it is, very few companies actually achieve the annual productivity increases of 8% they anticipate in reality, an increase of only around 4% is being achieved.

Francesco Marsella, Managing Partner and Global Leader of the Growth and Transformation Practices at Arthur D. Little, comments: "The third edition of our global study shows that CEOs are ready for the unexpected, with mindsets that see change as an opportunity rather than a threat. CEOs feel well-positioned to not just cope with geopolitical and technology uncertainty, but to thrive and grow."

Ignacio García Alves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Arthur D. Little, comments: "Over the last three years our study shows a step-change in how the CEOs of the world's largest companies operate. While they continue to have long-term goals, they are proactively adapting to a volatile world, confident in their ability to navigate whatever the future holds."

