Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Stephen Hoffman, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Funds, RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM" or the "Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the launch of the RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (TSX: RUST), and the launch of the three new RBC Target Maturity Bond ETFs which will be managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc.:

RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF (TSX: RGQT)

RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RQT)

RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RUQT/RUQT.U)





The three new target maturity bond ETFs, each maturing in 2031, aim to help Canadian investors and advisors address common challenges when managing their fixed income portfolios by providing simple and transparent access to a wide range of diversified bond portfolios and the ability to manage duration more precisely. RUST is a high-quality fixed income solution that offers exposure to a diversified portfolio of Canadian investment-grade corporate bonds, with an average term to maturity dates of under one year.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. RBC iShares is a strategic alliance formed in 2019 between RBC Global Asset Management and BlackRock Canada. RBC iShares provides the largest suite of ETFs to Canadians, and leverages the combined investment expertise of Canada's largest asset manager and the world's largest ETF provider to help advisors build efficient portfolios that meet the needs of their clients.

