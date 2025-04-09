dlivrd and FamilyMeal Partner to Support Restaurants With Reliable Catering Delivery

dlivrd and FamilyMeal partner to streamline catering logistics - empowering restaurants with smarter, seamless delivery solutions built for growth.

In a move set to improve how restaurants manage catering logistics, dlivrd has officially partnered with FamilyMeal, the tech-forward catering platform built specifically for restaurants. This strategic collaboration brings together two powerhouses in the food service space-combining FamilyMeal's intuitive ordering tools with dlivrd's nationwide delivery expertise. The result? A smarter, more streamlined experience that simplifies operations, enhances reliability, and helps restaurants tap into the full potential of their catering programs.

What This Means for Restaurants

"At dlivrd, we're all about making things simpler and more efficient for restaurants. Partnering with FamilyMeal allows us to do exactly that for the catering side of things," says Chris Heffernan, CEO, dlivrd. "By combining our delivery network with their powerful catering platform, we're giving restaurants a streamlined solution that's dependable and built to last."

With this new partnership, FamilyMeal's restaurant partners will have access to dlivrd's advanced delivery platform, Expedite, and a dedicated fleet of independent professional delivery drivers who know how to get catering done right. The goal is to make catering deliveries easier, faster, and more reliable for everyone involved.

Why This Partnership is So Special

Central to this partnership is the advisory role of dlivrd CEO Chris Heffernan, whose insights into the future of delivery have been pivotal in shaping the collaboration. "Chris has an incredible mix of forward-thinking ideas and a practical approach to solving real-world challenges," says Peter Venti, Founder of FamilyMeal. "His vision has helped us craft a solution that's not just about delivering food but about delivering a better experience for both restaurants and their customers."

What's Next?

In 2025, FamilyMeal will launch some exciting new features, including options for office subscriptions, meal prep, and wholesale catering. These new offerings will help restaurants create even more high-margin revenue opportunities. With dlivrd handling the delivery side of things, restaurants can rest easy knowing that every order, big or small, will be taken care of.

About dlivrd

dlivrd is a white-label catering delivery partner trusted by hundreds of restaurant brands across the U.S. and Canada. Operating in over 170 markets, dlivrd partners with a specialized fleet of professional drivers and owns a proprietary delivery management platform, Expedite, designed to make catering delivery seamless, scalable, and stress-free. With a focus on reliability, setup, and brand consistency, dlivrd helps restaurants grow beyond their four walls-without the operational headaches.

About FamilyMeal

FamilyMeal is a catering platform designed with restaurants at the core. Their goal is to help restaurants boost revenue with customizable software, zero-cost solutions, and excellent customer service. By making catering orders more predictable and repeatable, FamilyMeal helps restaurants create a more sustainable and profitable business.

For More Information

Visit www.dlivrd.io or partnerships@dlivrd.io

Visit www.familymeal.com or contact info@familymeal.com

