Wix.com, Ltd.: Wix Launches Astro, an AI-powered Assistant for Site and Business Management

Astro transforms the Wix dashboard experience, simplifying site and business management and helping to improve efficiency

NEW YORK - Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced the launch of Astro, its AI-powered business assistant. This innovative tool simplifies the user experience by allowing users to query and perform various business and back-office tasks directly from the chat interface. Astro marks the beginning of a series of agents that will be rolled out to Wix users, setting the stage for enhanced productivity and providing more opportunities to monetize and grow their businesses.

Astro provides users with seamless access to essential tools and insights, enhancing efficiency and simplifying site operations. Integrated throughout the dashboard, the assistant allows users to ask questions, optimize site settings, complete tasks, and discover useful features. By guiding users toward relevant tools and add-ons, Astro is expected to drive app installations, increase package upgrades, and encourage the adoption of premium features, ultimately improving collections and helping reduce churn.

"Astro seamlessly integrates powerful capabilities into a single interface, making it easier than ever for users to manage their businesses efficiently," said Guy Sopher, Head of the AI Platform Group at Wix. "With this being the largest collection of skills we've ever incorporated into a single assistant at Wix, boasting hundreds of different skills and capabilities, with more added every day, Astro acts as a trusted guide, Astro provides real-time insights and personalized recommendations to help users optimize their sites. By streamlining workflows and simplifying access to essential tools, it empowers users to accomplish more in less time. As they engage more deeply with the platform's features, they can ultimately unlock greater opportunities for growth, visibility, and business success."

Capabilities of the business assistant include:

Data-Driven Insights & Optimization: Users can track their site's performance, analyze visitor behavior, and generate reports to gain valuable insights. Astro helps monitor website traffic, assess sales trends, and evaluate SEO performance to optimize growth strategies.

Users can track their site's performance, analyze visitor behavior, and generate reports to gain valuable insights. Astro helps monitor website traffic, assess sales trends, and evaluate SEO performance to optimize growth strategies. Creative Content Creation : Astro enables users to create and manage blog posts, incorporate media, email marketing and marketing content for different social media platforms. It also supports setting up structured online programs for training or learning, ensuring content is well-organized and easily discoverable by search engines.

Astro enables users to create and manage blog posts, incorporate media, email marketing and marketing content for different social media platforms. It also supports setting up structured online programs for training or learning, ensuring content is well-organized and easily discoverable by search engines. Drive Business Expansion: Users can leverage Astro to expand business opportunities by adding new products, exploring dropshipping options, and customizing site services.

Users can leverage Astro to expand business opportunities by adding new products, exploring dropshipping options, and customizing site services. Seamlessly Manage Subscriptions and Permissions: Users can manage their site's premium plans, receive personalized plan recommendations, and access billing history, invoices, and transaction details. Additionally, users can easily manage roles and permissions and invite collaborators to the site.

Astro is for Wix and Wix Studio users in English, gradually rolling out in other languages. Learn more about Wix's AI solutions here .





About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

Wix Launches Astro, an AI-powered Assistant for Site and Business Management

Astro is integrated throughout the dashboard, allowing users to ask questions, optimize site setting...

Astro provides users with seamless access to essential tools and insights, enhancing efficiency and...

Users can easily manage roles and permissions and invite collaborators to the site.