Powency Product Line Ramping Up as New Technology Scales for Production

ITEN, a leading innovator and industrial player in the development and production of Surface-Mount Device (SMD) Solid-State Batteries (SBBs) for electronic markets, today unveiled a major advancement in energy storage. ITEN's latest SSB achieves an unprecedented 200C discharge rate (200 times the battery's capacity per hour) -100 times higher than conventional Li-ion batteries-setting a new benchmark for miniaturized energy storage. This technology is now being manufactured at scale to build the Powency product family, with the company's high-volume production capabilities ready to meet growing demand for IoT and other connected devices across various industries.

"Our breakthrough solid-state battery technology, driven by ITEN's advanced expertise in nanomaterials, is redefining energy management in electronic devices," said Vincent Cobée, CEO of ITEN. "With industry-leading power density and full manufacturing readiness, we are solving some of the IoT sector's most pressing challenges. Our technology is also driving innovation in wearables, healthcare devices, and more, setting a new standard for power efficiency and reliability."

With over 100 customers across various industries already sampling ITEN batteries and designing connected devices with ITEN's technology, the Powency products are now qualified for full-scale production in the second half of 2025. ITEN's Dardilly pilot line has the capacity to produce more than 30 million batteries per year, with ongoing plans to launch a high-capacity manufacturing facility by 2028 to meet increasing market demand.

Leveraging Nanomaterials for High-Performance Solutions

This technological advancement is based on ITEN's unique expertise in nanomaterials to engineer full-ceramic electrodes featuring a patented mesoporous structure that significantly enhances their specific surface area. This scalable technology delivers an unmatched combination of power density, recharge speed, safety and reliability. ITEN is currently transforming energy solutions for industries by providing very small, efficient, and long-lasting power sources. This innovation enables new possibilities for a wide range of end markets, reducing dependence on traditional energy storage technologies and offering more sustainable and reliable alternatives.

Unmatched Performance for High-Power IoT Applications and Beyond

ITEN's Powency product family of solid-state batteries is designed for high power density, ideal for delivering rapid energy bursts in wireless sensor applications. The 200C discharge rate is demonstrated by the Powency 150 microampere-hours (µAh) model with an 18 mm² footprint, translating into peak current capabilities of 30 milliamps (mA) for 50-millisecond pulse lengths.

All Powency batteries will leverage this high-power density attribute to provide the electronics market with area-optimized batteries delivering bursts of current capable of supporting cellular Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) communications.

Conventional Li-ion batteries typically support discharge rates of 2C to 5C, limiting their ability to handle high-power applications. ITEN's proprietary solid-state battery technology overcomes this constraint, making it an ideal energy buffer when paired with energy harvesters. With their unique power density attribute, these batteries enable instant power delivery, making them particularly suitable for asset tracking, smart homes and buildings, smart agriculture, metering, remote controls, and wireless sensors.

This innovation also enables hybrid architectures where primary batteries are paired with a Powency device to improve the cost, lifespan, and sustainability of IoT and other connected devices. Beyond IoT, ITEN is also developing the next generation of SMD solid-state batteries for wearables, consumer and healthcare applications, designed to offer high capacity and energy density for demanding use cases.

Thanks to its solid-state technology, ITEN's Powency batteries retain at least 50% of their capacity at -20°C, whereas conventional Li-ion batteries typically lose 80-90% of their capacity. Additionally, the Powency batteries boast a longer cycle life, enduring up to 250 cycles at 100% depth of discharge at 70°C, and recharge quickly reaching 80% capacity typically in 6 minutes.

ITEN's full control over the manufacturing process allows the company to create customized battery designs tailored to specific applications.

Enhanced Safety Higher Sustainability

ITEN's solid-state battery technology provides enhanced intrinsic safety, eliminating risks of fire, thermal runaway, or ignition. In addition to superior performance, ITEN's SSBs offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional coin-cell batteries. Their long-lasting, rechargeable design helps reduce battery waste, while the ITEN production process excludes the use of cobalt and heavy solvents. ITEN's batteries are free of hazardous materials and comply with RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals), two key European Union environmental regulations focused on chemical safety and environmental protection. The environmentally responsible manufacturing process also operates at low temperatures, minimizing its ecological footprint.

About ITEN: ITEN is a global leader in solid-state batteries, pioneering high-power, miniaturized energy storage solutions. With over 200 patents and deep expertise in solid-state technology, ITEN is one of the very few companies worldwide with full industrial production capabilities. The company serves industries requiring compact, high-performance energy storage, including IoT, smart sensors, and wearables. Based in Dardilly, France, ITEN is a two-time winner of the Global Innovation Competition and a French Tech 120 laureate, as well as a recipient of the CES 2024 Best of Innovation Award. By the end of 2022, ITEN had secured €80 million in funding.

