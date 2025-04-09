Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Xenia Walters
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification code
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Xenia Walters - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
16,311 Ordinary shares
£ 0.12689
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-04
11:30 BST
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON