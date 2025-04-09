Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
04.04.25
20:13 Uhr
0,148 Euro
+0,010
+7,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,1350,13717:05
PR Newswire
09.04.2025 17:00 Uhr
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Xenia Walters

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Xenia Walters - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

Matching Shares

£ 0.12689

14,184

2,127

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

16,311 Ordinary shares

£ 0.12689

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-04

11:30 BST

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON


