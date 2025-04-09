Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support RF Investment Partners in the recapitalization of Valley Vital Care

O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ:OSBC), today announced that it provided senior secured credit facilities to support RF Investment Partners ("RF") in its majority investment in Valley Infusion, LLC and Home Infusion Richmond, LLC (together "Valley Vital") - a leading franchisee within the Vital Care Infusion Services ("Vital Care") franchise system.

Founded in 2014, Valley Vital is a leading provider of infusion therapies across Virginia and West Virginia. Specializing in both in-home and clinic-based treatments, these companies focus on delivering acute critical and specialty care infusions to meet the diverse needs of patients in the region.

"We are pleased to partner with RF and the Valley Vital team for this transaction. Valley Vital is a crucial provider of high-quality, convenient and cost-effective infusion therapies to patients across their territories. We look forward to supporting RF and the Company as they execute on their strategic growth plan," said Nick O'Brien, Senior Vice President, O2 Sponsor Finance.

About RF Investment Partners: Headquartered in New York City, RF Investment Partners was founded to provide flexible capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across the United States. Specializing in supporting businesses with strong growth potential, RF Investment Partners offers tailored debt and equity financing to meet the unique needs of its clients. The firm partners with entrepreneurs and management teams across various industries, focusing on creating long-term value and sustainable success. With a commitment to fostering relationships and empowering businesses, RF Investment Partners has established itself as a trusted financial partner in the lower middle market. More information is available at https://rf-partners.com/.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website: www.oldsecond.com.

As of December 31, 2024, Old Second has approximately $5.6 billion in assets, $4.8 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

Old Second Bank, Member FDIC.

