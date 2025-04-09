Anzeige
LiCAP Technologies and SK On Seek Collaboration on Advanced Dry Electrode Technology

Finanznachrichten News

Both companies anticipate partnership will strengthen the global battery supply chain and support more sustainable and efficient battery production.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2025 / LiCAP Technologies, Inc., an innovator in dry electrode technology, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with SK On Co., Ltd. (SKO), a leading global battery cell manufacturer, and to explore a strategic collaboration focused on advancing lithium-ion battery electrode manufacturing.

This partnership allows SKO to ramp up efforts to enhance battery performance and cost efficiency by leveraging LiCAP's proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® (ADE) technology. Through this collaboration, the companies will evaluate and develop high-performance battery electrodes tailored for SKO's next-generation EV battery cells.

Under the LOI, LiCAP will manufacture and supply SKO with battery electrodes utilizing its ADE technology. SKO will partner with LiCAP to explore the potential adoption and industrialization of the technology within its battery manufacturing processes,

"We are excited to collaborate with SK On, a global leader in battery innovation," said Dr. Linda Zhong, Founder and CEO of LiCAP Technologies. "Our dry electrode technology has the potential to significantly reduce production costs while maintaining superior performance, making it a game-changer for next-generation lithium-ion batteries."

"We are excited to work with LiCAP and look forward to evaluating its dry electrode solutions for SKO's high-performance battery lineup," said Dr. Jangweon Rhee, Chief Technology Officer at SK On. "This partnership aligns with our vision of pioneering advanced and cost-effective battery solutions for the EV and other industries."

Both companies anticipate that this partnership will accelerate the commercialization of dry electrode technology, strengthening the global battery supply chain and supporting more sustainable and efficient battery production.

For more information, please contact:
Dr. Ryan Poon
Director of Innovation and Strategic Growth
LiCAP Technologies, Inc.
Ryan.Poon@licaptechnologies.com
916 329 8099

Mr. Kyungdon Joo
Public Relation SK On Co. Ltd.
better@sk.com

.

SOURCE: LiCAP Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
